How to recharge, pay bill for Vi connection using WhatsApp

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it will now allow its users to make payments through WhatsApp and other UPI-based platforms using its AI-powered Virtual Agent VIC. The payments service will work for both postpaid and prepaid customers across all payment gateways or UPI.

According to the company, this feature will allow all of its users to recharge their Vi number from WhatsApp and other UPI apps without the need to open multiple apps. The company will send users a link via SMS whenever required which they can click on, select the payment mode and pay.

To recall, VIC was first introduced for WhatsApp last year to provide customers with instant responses on a service requirements including bill payments, recharges, VAS, plan activation, new connection, data balance, bill requests and more.

How to use the feature

Start a WhatsApp chat with VIC using the company’s number (9654297000) by saying Hi.

Send it a text stating “how to recharge my number,” or “how to pay my bill.”

You will then receive a text message asking if this is the same number you want to avail the service for or not.

Reply 1 for yes and 2 for no.

Postpaid users will receive the payment link, whereas, prepaid users will have to follow further instructions.

Then it will ask you to select the plan you want to recharge with.

Once the plan is selected, you will receive a link for the gateway via an SMS.

In other news, Vi recently reported a positive change by adding subscribers for the first time since the merger of Vodafone and Idea. According to recent data released by TRAI, Vi added over 1.7 million users in the month of January. Airtel led the report with the addition of 5.9 million subscribers, whereas, Reliance Jio added a total of 1.95 million subscribers.