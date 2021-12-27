comscore Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details
Following Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone-idea (Vi) has discontinued Rs 601 and Rs 701 prepaid plans, which offer free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 1 year.

Vodafone-idea has discontinued two of its most popular prepaid plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The telecom operator recently hiked its prepaid and data add-on plans alongside Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Also Read - India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat’s Ajol village

Vi has discontinued Rs 601 and Rs 701 prepaid plans, which offer a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 1 year. Also Read - Why prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and not 30 days? Know reason

-Under the Rs 601 prepaid plan, Vi offered 75GB of total data, unlimited voice call, SMS benefits for a validity period of 56 days. Also Read - Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

-Under Rs 701 prepaid plan users got 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 56 days.

These plans also offered one-year subscription to Disney+Hotstar Mobile. Vi has removed both these plans from the official website.

Currently, Vi offers three plans worth Rs 501, Rs 901, and Rs 3099 with free Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, customers recharging using Vi app gets an additional 16GB of data, 12 AM – 6 AM unlimited data, weekend data rollover, unlimited and free access to Vi movies and TV and more.

-Under the Rs 501 plan, Vi offers 100GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day for a validity of 28 days. In addition, subscribers also get 48GB extra data, unlimited data from 12 AM – 6 AM, weekend data rollover, unlimited and free access to Vi movies and TV and more.

-The Vi Rs 901 prepaid plan offers 300GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day with a validity of 70 days.

-Lastly, Rs 3099 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day for a validity of one year.

Joining Vi, Reliance Jio recently removed Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

In addition, Airtel also discontinued three prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558.

