Vodafone Idea Vi Launches Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Night Time Data

News

Vi launches Hero Unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited night time data: Check all plans

Telecom

The new packs provide some interesting benefits to the users. This includes weekend rollover of data and nighttime unlimited data

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans launched

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched three new Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plans for users across different circles. The new plans offer various data and calling benefits. These benefits exceed just the usual daily data limit. The plans can be subscribed to across different circles on the Vi app and the website. Also Read - BSNL introduces a new prepaid plan under Rs 100: Benefits, validity, price

The benefits are aimed at providing an edge over the plans and packs offered by Vi’s primary competition, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel. The new packs provide some interesting benefits to the users. This includes weekend rollover of data and nighttime unlimited data. These plans could easily help Vodafone Idea gain an advantage over the competition. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces new Rs 82 add-on pack for prepaid users: Check details

Here’s a look at the three new plans introduced by Vodafone Idea (Vi): Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and more benefits for under Rs 300

Vi Hero Unlimited Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers the standard 1.5GB of data per day as well as other benefits like unlimited voice calls and 100 text messages a day. Over and above this, the users will stand to benefit from the nighttime feature where users will get unlimited data in the period between 12 AM to 6 AM. Vi is also offering 2GB monthly backup data for every time you exhaust your daily limit. With the weekend rollover feature, all the unused data throughout the first five days of the week (Monday to Friday) will be carried over to the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Vi Hero Unlimited Rs 479 Prepaid Plan

This plan comes with a validity of 56 days. It also gets the same benefits which include 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The user gets the same weekend carry-over feature where all the data that was unused during the week will be carried over the weekend. In this way, you will end up with more data to stream videos or play games on the weekend. The user will also get unlimited nighttime data (from 12 AM to 6 AM).

Vi Hero Unlimited Rs 479 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 719 plan offers all the same benefits that the above-mentioned two plans offer. However, this plan provides validity of 84 days. They will be eligible for the same 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The weekend carryover also applies to this plan. The nighttime unlimited data will also be applicable with this offer which allows users to get unlimited internet from 12 AM to 6 AM.

  Published Date: May 18, 2022 5:55 PM IST

