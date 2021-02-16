Data consumption has been all time high in the last one year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Vi or Vodafone-Idea has good news for its prepaid subscribers out there, especially the heavy internet users. The company has officially announced to offer high-speed unlimited data at night to its prepaid users on recharge with data packs worth Rs 249 and above. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Top prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

The telecom operator said that subscribers will get access to high-speed unlimited data on select plans between 12am and 6am every day. Vi also said that users consume more data during the night. The company revealed that users mainly browse the Web as well as binge on OTT platforms during this hour of the day. Also Read - Vodafone Idea offering 50GB bonus data with Rs 2,595 annual prepaid plan

With the unlimited Night data benefit, Vi users will get weekend data rollover benefit with some of the prepaid recharge packs. This means, the telecom operator will allow customers use the accumulated data from Monday to Friday on Saturday and Sunday. Now, that’s a good thing to do. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G India launch, Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR

Besides the minimum recharge value, there are no limitations attached to this unlimted night data offer.

With this offer, Vi in probably aimig to take on the likes of competition like Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL, among others. This offer makes a lot of sense right now given most of us are still stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vi said “consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the Youth, indicate higher data consumption during night,” and hence the operator decided to introduce this offer. Vodafone-Idea also said “The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network.”

According to a recent report release by Ookla, Vi had the fastest 4G download and upload speeds for Q3 2020 at 13.74Mbps and 6.19Mbps, respectively followed by Airtel and Reliance Jio.