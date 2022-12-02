Vodafone Idea (Vi) has seen a decline in its user base and as the competition gets fierce, the telecom company may lose more subscribers. However, recently, the telco revised its postpaid plans to offer them at a cheaper price. Following this, the brand was also expected to do some rectifications to its prepaid plans as well. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces new IR roaming packs for Fifa World Cup fans

Now, Vi has announced a new recharge plan, probably to offer more diverse options to its user base and also to attract more user base. The new plan is a year recharge plan that offers bulk data and is available at a slightly lower price than its popular 2GB per day yearly plan. Also Read - Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 2999 plan: Unlimited calling, data, SMS

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new unlimited plan for its users. The plan has a validity of 365 days and brings bulk data of 850GB. It also offers truly unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Also Read - Vodafone Idea quietly removes RedX plans from its portfolio: Check details

Customers can also enjoy Night data from 12 am to 6 am without limits on this plan. Users will also get access to Vi Movies & TV Classic. However, users won’t get the Hero benefits. This means no Weekend data rollover on this plan.

This plan bridges the gap between two of its popular plans, the Rs 2,899 and Rs 3,099 plans. Both these plans offer Hero benefits of weekend data rollover.

The Rs 2,899 plan gets you truly unlimited calls and 1.5GB of data per day for 365 days. It also provides 100 SMS per day, Hero benefit, and access to Vi Movies & TV Classic. This yearly plan translates to Rs 233 per 28 days.

The Rs 3,099 is the company’s flagship plan with truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day for 365 days. It also brings the same benefits as the Rs 2,899 plan, i.e. Hero benefit of data rollover and access to Vi Movies & TV Classic.