Vi Rs 49 plan for low-income users , Rs 79 plan with double talktime offer introduced under COVID 19 relief

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced special COVID-19 relief offers for low-income users in India. As part of the relief offers, the telco has brought Rs 49 free recharge pack for 60 million low-income customers. In addition, Vi has launched a new Rs 79 combo voucher that will provide its subscribers double talk time.

Speaking of the Vi Rs 49 recharge pack, it is free of cost as a one-time offer. Vi subscribers will be able to get Rs 38 talk time, 300MB data, and a validity of 28 days with this pack. Local/ national calls will be charged at Rs 0.25 per second. As a special gesture, with this one-time offer, VIL will be extending benefits worth up to Rs. 294 crores to the low-income group users in the country, the company noted. For those who recharge it via the Vi app, they will get an additional benefit of 200MB of data with this plan.

"With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely, and have access to all necessary information in these challenging times," Vi (Vodafone Idea) mentioned in its press release.

Besides the Vi Rs 49 recharge pack, the telecom operator has launched a new Combo Voucher RC79 that brings double the talk time. While ideally the Rs 79 combo recharge pack offers Rs 64 talktime, with the temporary upgrade users will provide the benefit of Rs 128 talk time. Other offers with the pack remain the same- 200MB data and a validity period of 28 days. Users can get an additional 200MB on recharge via the Vi app.

While the plans are introduced to help users get some benefit during the ongoing pandemic crisis and lockdown. Leading telcos like Airtel have also joined hands and are offering similar benefits for its customers. The telco has just announced a Rs 49 plan free of cost as a one-time offer for its 55 million low-income customers and a Rs 79 plan with double benefits for the users.