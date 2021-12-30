Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues another Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan

Vodafone-idea (Vi) has discontinued yet another Dinesy+ Hotstar plan worth Rs 501. Earlier this week, the telecom operator removed two other Disney+ Hotstar plans worth Rs 601 and Rs 701. Vi now offers only two prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription – Rs 901 and Rs 3099. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details

The newly discontinued plan worth Rs 501 offered a free Dinesy+ Hotstar subscription for one year. In addition, under the plan, users get 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and all of it for a validity period of 28 days. Also Read - India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat’s Ajol village

Vodafone-idea Disney+ Hotstar plans

Vi previously offered five Disney+ Hotstar plans consisting of Rs 501, Rs 601, Rs 701, Rs 901, and Rs 3099. The telecom operator now provides two plans worth Rs 901 and Rs 3099. The discontinued plans are delisted from the Vi website as well as the mobile application. Also Read - Reason why prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and not 30 days

The prepaid recharge plans, discontinued earlier this week, were priced at Rs 601 and Rs 701. The Rs 601 prepaid plan gives 75GB of data for 56 days along with one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 701 prepaid plan gave 3GB daily data for a validity of 56 days. It also came with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

The existing Vi Disney+ Hotstar plan worth Rs 901 offers 3GB of high-speed data per day, along with 48GB of additional data. Other benefits include – unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 70 days. On the other hand, the annual Rs. 3,099 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer prepaid plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 3359, Rs 838, and Rs 599. On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers Rs 601, Rs 3119, Rs 1066, and Rs 799 under the Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan.