Vodafone extends international roaming plan benefits to more countries

Telecom operator Vodafone offers four international roaming plans to its users with prices starting at Rs 599. Some of the benefits include unlimited calls and data while roaming in 20 countries. In about over 40 other countries, the company offers free incoming and limited data. Now, the company has extended iRoamfree international roaming plan benefits to more countries. Here is all you need to know.

Vodafone international roaming plans availability

In countries like USA, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Thailand, Spain, and New Zealand among others, Vodafone offers unlimited calls and data. The same benefits will now be available in Australia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau & Sri Lanka. Moving on, in counties like Bhutan and Myanmar, users will get unlimited incoming calls, up to 5GB data and up to 500 outgoing minutes.

Vodafone iRoamFree Rs 599 plan benefits

Vodafone has four iRoamFree plans, each catering to different needs of users. The basic plan valid for 24 hours is available for Rs 599 per day. With this plan activated, you get unlimited local and international calling, unlimited incoming calls, and unlimited data for 24 hours. Till you are in the roaming region, and your phone is connected to the cellular network, the plan will keep refreshing every 24 hours.

Vodafone iRoamFree Rs 2,999, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999 plan benefits

The second plan is available for Rs 2,999, and comes with a validity of seven days. The third one will set you back by Rs 3,999 and comes with 10 days validity. The last plan is priced at Rs 5,999, and comes with 25 days validity. Other benefits like calling and data remains the same as the Rs 599 plan.

Vodafone iRoamFree plan benefits in other counties

In countries, such as Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Taiwan, Finland, Oman, Poland, South Korea, and among others, there is a slight change in benefits. The Rs 599 plan offers 50 minutes outgoings (local + international), 10 SMS free, and 300MB data. The Rs 2,999 plan offers 200 minutes of calling, 25 free SMS, and 2GB data valid for seven days.

In case of the other two plans, the Rs 3,999 plan offers 10 days validity, 300 minutes of calling, 50 free SMS and 3GB data, whereas the Rs 5,999 plan offers 28 days validity, 500 minutes of calling, 100 free SMS, and 5GB data.