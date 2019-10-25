comscore Vodafone extends international roaming plan benefits to more countries
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone international roaming plans with unlimited data and calling extended to more countries
News

Vodafone international roaming plans with unlimited data and calling extended to more countries

Telecom

Vodafone international roaming plans benefits are now offered in more countries including Sri Lanka, Indonesia and more.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 6:16 PM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Telecom operator Vodafone offers four international roaming plans to its users with prices starting at Rs 599. Some of the benefits include unlimited calls and data while roaming in 20 countries. In about over 40 other countries, the company offers free incoming and limited data. Now, the company has extended iRoamfree international roaming plan benefits to more countries. Here is all you need to know.

Vodafone international roaming plans availability

In countries like USA, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Thailand, Spain, and New Zealand among others, Vodafone offers unlimited calls and data. The same benefits will now be available in Australia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau & Sri Lanka. Moving on, in counties like Bhutan and Myanmar, users will get unlimited incoming calls, up to 5GB data and up to 500 outgoing minutes.

Vodafone iRoamFree Rs 599 plan benefits

Vodafone has four iRoamFree plans, each catering to different needs of users. The basic plan valid for 24 hours is available for Rs 599 per day. With this plan activated, you get unlimited local and international calling, unlimited incoming calls, and unlimited data for 24 hours. Till you are in the roaming region, and your phone is connected to the cellular network, the plan will keep refreshing every 24 hours.

Vodafone iRoamFree Rs 2,999, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999 plan benefits

The second plan is available for Rs 2,999, and comes with a validity of seven days. The third one will set you back by Rs 3,999 and comes with 10 days validity. The last plan is priced at Rs 5,999, and comes with 25 days validity. Other benefits like calling and data remains the same as the Rs 599 plan.

Vodafone iRoamFree plan benefits in other counties

In countries, such as Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Taiwan, Finland, Oman, Poland, South Korea, and among others, there is a slight change in benefits. The Rs 599 plan offers 50 minutes outgoings (local + international), 10 SMS free, and 300MB data. The Rs 2,999 plan offers 200 minutes of calling, 25 free SMS, and 2GB data valid for seven days.

In case of the other two plans, the Rs 3,999 plan offers 10 days validity, 300 minutes of calling, 50 free SMS and 3GB data, whereas the Rs 5,999 plan offers 28 days validity, 500 minutes of calling, 100 free SMS, and 5GB data.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 6:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vodafone extends international roaming plan benefits to more countries
Telecom
Vodafone extends international roaming plan benefits to more countries
Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

News

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

Diwali gifting options of gaming accessories on Amazon and Flipkart

Gaming

Diwali gifting options of gaming accessories on Amazon and Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone extends international roaming plan benefits to more countries

Telecom

Vodafone extends international roaming plan benefits to more countries
Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles

Telecom

Vodafone Idea and Home Credit India to offer 4G smartphone bundles
Vodafone offers double data benefits up to 84GB with select prepaid plans

Telecom

Vodafone offers double data benefits up to 84GB with select prepaid plans
Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 150GB extra data to new customers

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 150GB extra data to new customers
Vodafone launches new Rs 69 prepaid recharge plan; details

Telecom

Vodafone launches new Rs 69 prepaid recharge plan; details

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने तीन नए रिचार्ज प्लान किए लॉन्च, अब MTNL मोबाइल नंबर पर भी होगी फ्री कॉलिंग

Realme Festive Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: Realme स्मार्टफोन 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदें

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

News

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
News
Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report