Vodafone introduces 3 unlimited prepaid plans, 1 plan voucher; price starts at Rs 24

The three Vodafone prepaid plans offer truly unlimited calling benefits for local and national calls.

  Published: December 20, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Earlier this month, Vodafone Idea hiked prepaid plan prices by up to 42 percent. The telco launched 9 unlimited plans along with sachet and combo vouchers. Now, Vodafone has introduced 3 unlimited prepaid plans, and one plan voucher. Prices for the same start at Rs 24, and offer up to 56 days validity. Here is all you need to know.

Vodafone Rs 24 voucher detailed

The plan voucher offers a service validity of 14 days. Users also get 100 local on-net night minutes. As reported by DreamDTH, these calling minutes can be used between 11PM and 6AM. After 14 days, Rs 24 will be auto-debited from the account if there is sufficient balance on customer account, and service will be extended by another 14 days. 

Rs 129 unlimited plan

The Rs 129 plan used to offer 2GB data and 28 days validity. The plan now users 2GB daily data, unlimited local and national calling and 300 local and national SMS. However, the validity has been cut down to 14 days.

Rs 199 unlimited plan

Moving on, before the price hike, the Rs 199 prepaid plan used to offer 1.5GB daily data and 28 days validity. The plan has now been relaunched, but the benefits have been tweaked. To being with, you get 21 days validity, which is 7 days less than the previous offering. The plan offers 100 local and national SMS daily, unlimited calling within India.

In terms of data benefit, you now get 1GB per day, meaning you can download a total of 21GB data through the validity. The plan also offers complimentary access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Rs 269 unlimited plan

Lastly, the Rs 269 plan offers 56 days validity and unlimited national calling benefit. Users also get 600 local and national SMS throughout the validity. In terms of data benefit, users get 4GB daily data, which means you can download up to 224GB data through the validity. Additional benefits include Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 10:56 AM IST

