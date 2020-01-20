Vodafone has introduced a new long-term prepaid plan as it continues to revamp its offering after tariff hike. After adding two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 99 and Rs 555, the company has now launched a new long-term plan of Rs 997. The plan seems interesting since it offers a good mix of data benefits and long-term validity. The Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan ships with validity of 180 days and offers 1.5GB data per day.

Vodafone Rs 997 long-term plan: Benefits and Validity

The Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan from Vodafone comes as an upgrade over the Rs 599 plan currently available. It also has a validity that cannot be matched by rivals like Jio. However, the long-term prepaid plan from Vodafone is available only in select circles. According to Telecom Talk, the operator might extend the plan to offer it in all telecom circles soon. After Vodafone announced tariff hike last month, the number of plans offered by the operator has reduced drastically.

With its Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan, Vodafone is offering 1.5GB data per day. The plan valid for 180 days also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers longer validity than the Rs 599 prepaid plan, which has a validity of just 84 days. It is perfect for those who don’t want to do monthly recharge. The plan offers total data benefit of 270GB during the entire validity period. This plan also makes sense for those who want more data benefits than other plans from the operator.

For instance, Vodafone offers a long-term prepaid plan of Rs 1,499 to its subscribers. With the plan, customers get validity of 365 days but data benefit of 24GB is on the lower side. However, the Rs 997 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data daily and the validity of 180 days makes it competitive in the market. The other prepaid plan from Vodafone is priced at Rs 599 and it offers validity of 84 days.

Vodafone long-term prepaid plans: Quick look

After tariff revision, Vodafone started offering two long-term prepaid plans priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399 respectively. As mentioned above, the Rs 1,499 plan is for basic users that offers 24GB of data for a period of 12 months. This prepaid plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 3,600 SMSes for the entire period of validity. The Rs 2,399 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100SMSes per day for 365 days. The 997 prepaid plan has similar benefits but is cheaper even if you recharge twice for year long validity.