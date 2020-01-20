comscore Vodafone adds Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 days validity | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone introduces Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan with 180 days validity: Check calling and data benefits
News

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan with 180 days validity: Check calling and data benefits

Telecom

Vodafone is bringing this new Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan as part of tariff revamp first announced in December last year.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 9:36 AM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone has introduced a new long-term prepaid plan as it continues to revamp its offering after tariff hike. After adding two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 99 and Rs 555, the company has now launched a new long-term plan of Rs 997. The plan seems interesting since it offers a good mix of data benefits and long-term validity. The Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan ships with validity of 180 days and offers 1.5GB data per day.

Related Stories


Vodafone Rs 997 long-term plan: Benefits and Validity

The Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan from Vodafone comes as an upgrade over the Rs 599 plan currently available. It also has a validity that cannot be matched by rivals like Jio. However, the long-term prepaid plan from Vodafone is available only in select circles. According to Telecom Talk, the operator might extend the plan to offer it in all telecom circles soon. After Vodafone announced tariff hike last month, the number of plans offered by the operator has reduced drastically.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

With its Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan, Vodafone is offering 1.5GB data per day. The plan valid for 180 days also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers longer validity than the Rs 599 prepaid plan, which has a validity of just 84 days. It is perfect for those who don’t want to do monthly recharge. The plan offers total data benefit of 270GB during the entire validity period. This plan also makes sense for those who want more data benefits than other plans from the operator.

For instance, Vodafone offers a long-term prepaid plan of Rs 1,499 to its subscribers. With the plan, customers get validity of 365 days but data benefit of 24GB is on the lower side. However, the Rs 997 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data daily and the validity of 180 days makes it competitive in the market. The other prepaid plan from Vodafone is priced at Rs 599 and it offers validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI

Also Read

Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI

Vodafone long-term prepaid plans: Quick look

After tariff revision, Vodafone started offering two long-term prepaid plans priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399 respectively. As mentioned above, the Rs 1,499 plan is for basic users that offers 24GB of data for a period of 12 months. This prepaid plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 3,600 SMSes for the entire period of validity. The Rs 2,399 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100SMSes per day for 365 days. The 997 prepaid plan has similar benefits but is cheaper even if you recharge twice for year long validity.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 9:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
News
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity

Telecom

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

News

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity

Telecom

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity
Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI

Telecom

Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI
Reliance Jio now largest telecom operator in India with almost 37 crore users

Telecom

Reliance Jio now largest telecom operator in India with almost 37 crore users
Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR

News

Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR
Vodafone launches Rs 99 and Rs 555 recharge plans for prepaid customers

Telecom

Vodafone launches Rs 99 and Rs 555 recharge plans for prepaid customers

हिंदी समाचार

Saregama Carvaan GX01 ईयरफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 1,599 रुपये में खरीदें

Airtel के 179 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में यूजर्स को मिलेगा 2 लाख रुपये का बेनिफिट

व्हाट्सएप पर विज्ञापनों की बिक्री नहीं करेगी फेसबुक : रिपोर्ट

ऑनलाइन कोडिंग कोर्स से कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षित करेगी गूगल

मस्क की 2050 तक मंगल पर 10 लाख लोगों को भेजने की योजना

News

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android
News
WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

News

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report
Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked
Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

News

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series