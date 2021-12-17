comscore Vodafone is auctioning world's first SMS which says 'Merry Christmas' as an NFT
British programmer Neil Papworth sent the world's first SMS. Neil Papworth worked as a developer and test engineer when he sent this SMS from the computer to his other colleague, Richard Jarvis.

Telecom company Vodafone is auctioning the world’s first SMS. The company said it would auction this SMS as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). The company posted from its official Twitter handle that this is Vodafone’s first NFT, and the company is converting it to NFT to auction the world’s first SMS text. The auction is expected to raise more than $2 lakh (approximately Rs 1,52,48,300). The company will donate the auction proceeds to help the refugees. Also Read - Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November

The world’s first SMS was sent via the Vodafone network on December 3, 1992. This SMS sent almost three decades ago had a message called ‘Merry Christmas.’ Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis acquired it. The world’s first SMS NFT was auctioned in Paris on December 21. You can also participate online in auction bidding. Also Read - Vodafone Idea teams up with 'Hungama Music' to offer a premium music streaming service

According to the report of Daily Mail, the world’s first SMS was sent by British programmer Neil Papworth. Neil Papworth worked as a developer and test engineer when he sent this SMS from the computer to his other colleague, Richard Jarvis. Richard Jarvis was then the director of the company. This SMS was sent to them on the Orbitel 901 handset. Also Read - After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans might see a hike in India?

Vodafone has assured that the exclusive NFT has been created in the 1st edition, and in the future, this world’s first SMS will not create a second NFT. Buyers taking NFTs will also be given a certificate signed by Vodafone Group CEO Nick Reed, which will guarantee the uniqueness and authenticity of the NFT.

Customers who purchase NFT will receive a detailed replica of the original communication protocol from Vodafone. This will include the first SMS sending and receiving information in the world. In addition, customers are also offered basic communication protocol from Vodafone in TXT and PDF files (coded / uncoded versions).

According to reports, the bid for this NFT is expected to exceed $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.52 crore). Vodafone has informed that the company will give all the money received through the auction to the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR to help the 82.4 million migrants who have left for some reason.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 4:23 PM IST

