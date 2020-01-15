Vodafone has launched two new recharge plans for prepaid users. The latest Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid Vodafone plans offer users unlimited data and call benefits as well as subscription to services like Zee5. These two prepaid Vodafone plans come just over a month after the telecom operator revised its tariffs for prepaid services. Read on to find out everything about the latest Vodafone plans.

Vodafone Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid plans detailed

As per Vodafone India’s website, the budget Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan offers customers 100 local and national SMS benefits and 1GB data of total data. You also get unlimited local and national voice calling benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 18 days. Talking about the Rs 555 Vodafone prepaid plan, the company is giving 1.5GB daily high-speed data with this plan. It also includes unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 555 Vodafone plan will remain valid for 70 days.

Vodafone is also giving customers free ZEE5 (worth Rs 999) and Vodafone Play subscription with both the plans. Do note that both the Rs 99 Vodafone plan is currently available in circles such as Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, Odisha, Rajasthan, and West Bengal among others. The second Rs 555 Vodafone plan is available for recharge in only Mumbai.

Separately, it was recently reported that a man lost over Rs 3 lakh after clicking on a link sent by fake Vodafone customer care. A 41-year old man from Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, became the victim of an e-fraud scam. He lost a total of Rs 3.31 lakh from his credit card in the fraud. He faced the attack over a month after opening a link texted to him by a fraudster claiming to be from Vodafone customer care. The fraudster lured the victim by offering a new plan. The attacker hacked and gained access to the victim’s mobile data pack. Further, he proceeded to grab the victim’s credit card details.