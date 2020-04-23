Telecom giant Vodafone is currently in the process of making some changes to its existing prepaid plans in the Indian market. According to a new report, the company has been offering “double data plans” as part of some of its plans to its customers. But the company will gradually phase out these recharge plans. This move is likely because of the adverse impact that global pandemic coronavirus has had on the global economy. The report shared some details regarding this change including the places where the offer is still in effect. Let’s check out the details about the changes that Vodafone is currently working on. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans till May 3

Vodafone makes some changes to its prepaid plans; details

According to a report from TelecomTalk, the company will gradually phase out its Rs 249 prepaid plan. The company launched this plan on March 1, 2020, with a double data offer. As part of the offer, the company provided a daily allowance of 3GB instead of 1.5GB. Beyond this, the company is still offering two other double data prepaid plans. These plans include the Rs 399 and the Rs 599 double data plan. Initially, the company rolled out this plan to 22 circles across the country. However, it slashed the number of total circles to 14 on April 16. Now, the company has made further changes to leave just nine circles with the Rs 249 Vodafone prepaid plan. Also Read - Vodafone launches 5 new prepaid recharge plans: Check full details

The company removed the plan from Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, UP East, and Himachal Pradesh circles. Looking back, earlier Vodafone had removed the plan from Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. This list also included North East, and West UP, and Punjab circles. Also Read - Vodafone prepaid plans: Rs 398 and Rs 558 recharge plans launched

Moving back to the current situation, the Rs 249 prepaid offer is still available in select circles. These include Assam, Odisha, Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Kolkata, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. Beyond this, subscribers will also have the option to select the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plan. It is likely that the Idea will follow Vodafone in making a similar announcement.