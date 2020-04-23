comscore Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan; stops offering 3GB data per day: Report
News

Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan; stops offering 3GB data per day: Report

Telecom

The report shared some details regarding this change including the places where the offer is still available. Let’s check out the details about the changes that Vodafone is currently working on.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 7:40 AM IST
Vodafone partner-walmart

Telecom giant Vodafone is currently in the process of making some changes to its existing prepaid plans in the Indian market. According to a new report, the company has been offering “double data plans” as part of some of its plans to its customers. But the company will gradually phase out these recharge plans. This move is likely because of the adverse impact that global pandemic coronavirus has had on the global economy. The report shared some details regarding this change including the places where the offer is still in effect. Let’s check out the details about the changes that Vodafone is currently working on. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans till May 3

Vodafone makes some changes to its prepaid plans; details

According to a report from TelecomTalk, the company will gradually phase out its Rs 249 prepaid plan. The company launched this plan on March 1, 2020, with a double data offer. As part of the offer, the company provided a daily allowance of 3GB instead of 1.5GB. Beyond this, the company is still offering two other double data prepaid plans. These plans include the Rs 399 and the Rs 599 double data plan. Initially, the company rolled out this plan to 22 circles across the country. However, it slashed the number of total circles to 14 on April 16. Now, the company has made further changes to leave just nine circles with the Rs 249 Vodafone prepaid plan. Also Read - Vodafone launches 5 new prepaid recharge plans: Check full details

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

The company removed the plan from Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, UP East, and Himachal Pradesh circles. Looking back, earlier Vodafone had removed the plan from Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. This list also included North East, and West UP, and Punjab circles. Also Read - Vodafone prepaid plans: Rs 398 and Rs 558 recharge plans launched

Vodafone Rs 95 all-rounder plan offers 56 days validity: Check data benefits and availability

Also Read

Vodafone Rs 95 all-rounder plan offers 56 days validity: Check data benefits and availability

Moving back to the current situation, the Rs 249 prepaid offer is still available in select circles. These include Assam, Odisha, Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Kolkata, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. Beyond this, subscribers will also have the option to select the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plan. It is likely that the Idea will follow Vodafone in making a similar announcement.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 7:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
News
Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case

News

Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues

News

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data

Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan; details

Telecom

Vodafone makes changes to its Rs 249 prepaid plan; details
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
Netflix gains over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 2020

Entertainment

Netflix gains over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 2020
Huawei sees slow Q1 growth due to US ban, Coronavirus

News

Huawei sees slow Q1 growth due to US ban, Coronavirus
Huawei and Android users in China can t use Google s Contact tracing framework

News

Huawei and Android users in China can t use Google s Contact tracing framework

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A72 स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरे, 16MP सेल्फी कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लिस्ट

Google ने Doodle बनाकर लोगों से घर पर रहने, जीवन बचाने, कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने की अपील की

Xiaomi ने कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के बावजूद Mi 10 सीरीज के 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

iQOO Neo 3 सुपर फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कुछ ही मिनटों में होगा फुल चार्ज

कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के बीच व्हाट्सएप ने जोड़ा नया स्टीकर पैक, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
News
Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case

News

Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case
Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues

News

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details
Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery