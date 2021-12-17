comscore Vodafone new Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 prepaid plans compared with Reliance Jio, Airtel: Check the best one for you
  • Telecom
News

Telecom

All these Vi prepaid packs are available on both the company's website and app, and customers can subscribe to them. Validity of 24 days to 77 days will be available in these packs.

bsnl jio aritel vi prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched four new prepaid recharge plans that are priced at Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. All these prepaid packs are available on both the company’s website and app, and customers can subscribe to them now. Validity of 24 days to 77 days will be available in these packs. Other telcos including Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer similar to these plans. Here is the comparison of new Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with Airtel and Reliance Jio. Also Read - Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

Vi Rs 155 plan

In the Vi prepaid recharge plan of Rs 155, customers will get 1 GB of data with a validity of 24 days. Also, it includes unlimited voice calling and a 300 SMS facility. Also Read - TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans

Vi Rs 239 plan

In the Vi plan of Rs 239, customers will get 1 GB of data daily with a validity of 24 days. Also, it includes unlimited voice calling and a daily 100 SMS facility. Also Read - Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans

Vi Rs 666 plan

In Vi’s Rs 666 prepaid plan, users get a validity of 77 days. 1.5GB daily data is available in this pack. Other benefits of the pack also include unlimited calling and daily 100 SMS. Along with this prepaid recharge plan, subscribers will also get free access to Binge All Night, Data Delight Offer, Weekend Data Rollover, and Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 699 plan

In the Vi plan of Rs 699, customers get 3 GB of data for daily use. Along with this, the facility of unlimited voice calling and daily 100 SMS will be available in the plan with a validity of up to 56 days. Talking about additional benefits, it also includes Binge All Night, Data Delight Offer, Weekend Data Rollover, and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 155 plan

Airtel Rs 155 prepaid plan comes with 1GB daily data along with unlimited calls on any network. After daily data exceeds the limit, you will be charged 50 paise per MB. The validity of this plan is for 24 days. In addition, you will also get 300 SMS which is a maximum of 100 per day. After exceeding the SMS limit for a day, Rs 1 will be charged for local and Rs 1.5 for STD. The additional benefits attached with the plan include Amazon Prime mobile edition free trial, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 239 plan

Airtel Rs 239 plan comes with 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS. The plan also offers a mobile edition free trial, free Hellotunes, and Wynk music.

Airtel Rs 666 plan

Airtel Rs 666 plan provides unlimited calls, 100 SMS, 1.5GB data, and additional benefits including Apollo 24|7 circle, free online courses, Amazon Prime mobile edition, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free hello tunes, and Wynk music.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

Airtel Rs 699 plan comes with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS for 56 days. You will get Amazon Prime membership, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hello tunes, Apollo 24|7 circles, and Wynk music.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan

Jio Rs 149 plan comes with 1GB daily data for 20 days. After daily data is exhausted, the speed reduces to 64kbps. There is an unlimited voice call along with 100 SMS per day. You will get a Jio apps subscription, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 plan

Reliance Jio offers Rs 249 plan with 2GB daily data for 23 days. It offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JIO apps subscription, including JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 666 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 666 plan provides 1.5GB daily data for 84 days along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. After daily data is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. The telco offers Jio apps subscription.

Reliance Jio Rs 799 plan

Reliance does not offer any Rs 699 prepaid plan. It comes with Rs 799 plan, which offers 2GB daily data for 56 days along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. You also get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth `499 at no extra cost. The telco provides access to Jio apps subscription.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST

