Vodafone offers double data benefits up to 84GB with select prepaid plans: Here is how to claim

Telecom

Vodafone is offering double data benefits with select prepaid plans for a limited period only. Here is how you can avail the benefits for your prepaid mobile number.

  Published: October 16, 2019 10:45 AM IST
Vodafone

Vodafone recently revamped its entry-level postpaid plan to offer additional data benefit. Now, the company is bringing changes to its prepaid plan as well. For a limited period time, the operator is offering double data benefit on select prepaid plans. Reliance Jio recently announced IUC Top-Up vouchers and end of free calls on rival networks. Now, Vodafone is trying to pounce on this opportunity and win back some customers from the Mukesh Ambani-led company.

The third major telecom operator in the country is now offering double data benefit with prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 399. After trolling Jio, it is now teasing the offer with “Unlimited Means Unlimited With Now Double Data” message. The offer is limited to Vodafone only and Idea has not announced such an offer just yet. The double data offer is restricted to only two of the prepaid plans available from the operator.

Vodafone Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid plan offer double data benefits

As part of this offer, Vodafone is now shipping its entry-level prepaid plan priced at Rs 199 with 84GB of data benefit. This plan used to previously ship with 1.5GB data per day but now offers 3GB data per day. The overall data benefit has thus increased from 42GB or 84GB during the validity period. The plan also ships with 100 SMS per day for the validity period of 28 days. The Rs 399 prepaid plan also comes with double data benefit now.

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid plan usually ships with 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days. It now offers 2GB data per day for the entire validity period of 84 days. The data benefit has increased from 84GB to 168GB for the entire validity period. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS benefits per day. With both the prepaid plans, customers will also get free access to Vodafone Play content on mobile as well as desktop.

It is important to note that this is a limited period offer from Vodafone and the operator has not mentioned the when it will end. As per Telecom Talk, the offer is mainly aimed at getting Reliance Jio’s prepaid customers to switch their network. The offer is available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala and Mumbai telecom circles. In order to get double data benefit, customers will have to enter their prepaid mobile number on Vodafone website or app and the extra data plan will appear in the ‘Recommended’ plans section.

  Published Date: October 16, 2019 10:45 AM IST

