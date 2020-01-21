Vodafone prepaid plans: Rs 398 and Rs 558 recharge plans launched

Vodafone has launched new Rs 558 and Rs 398 recharge plans for prepaid customers. The new plans come days after the company launched the long-term Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 days validity. The latest Vodafone prepaid plans come with daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls benefits, 100 SMS messages per day and more. Read on to find out everything about the latest Vodafone plans.

Vodafone Rs 558 prepaid plan

The Rs 558 prepaid plan offers you 3GB high-speed data on a daily basis as well as a one-year Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999. You also get unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS messages per day, and Vodafone Play one-year subscription worth Rs 499. This plan comes with a validity period of 56 days. It is important to note that the same prepaid plan is currently available only in the Madhya Pradesh circle.

Vodafone Rs 398 prepaid plan

Talking the Rs 398 prepaid plan, here too, you get 3GB high-speed daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. In comparison to the Rs 558 plan, the more affordable Rs 39s plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It is available both in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles, DreamDTH reported. For more information, Vodafone users can check the company’s website as the new prepaid plans are already live.

Other Vodafone prepaid plans

Besides, the telecom operator has also revised its budget Rs 19 prepaid plan, and it now comes with 200MB of data. Earlier, the Rs 19 plan was offering 150MB of data to Vodafone customers. With this plan, you also get unlimited call benefits to any network. This budget prepaid plan comes with a validity of just 2 days, and it is currently available in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana circles. Besides, the recently launched Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day. The plan is valid for 180 days and also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.