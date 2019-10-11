comscore Vodafone launches new Rs 69 prepaid recharge plan; details
Vodafone prepaid recharge worth Rs 69 launched; offers 250MB data, 28 days validity

This new Rs 69 plan is part of the Vodafone All rounder prepaid plans. The company has already launched the Rs 45 plan as part of the portfolio.

Vodafone

Telecommunication giant Vodafone has just announced a new prepaid for its subscribers in the Indian market. As per the new announcement, the plan in question will amount to just Rs 69 per month. This new Rs 69 plan is part of the Vodafone All rounder prepaid plans. The company has already launched the Rs 45 plan as part of the portfolio sometime back. This new plan joins existing plans worth Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145, and Rs 245. The report also noted that the company has discontinued the Rs 65 plan in some circles in favor of the new Rs 69 plan.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan details

Taking a closer look, the Rs 69 prepaid recharge plan does not come with any talk time. Instead, Vodafone is offering voice calling minutes with 28-day validity. In addition, a report from Telecom Talk revealed that the new plan is currently available in 17 cities. Some of these cities include Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, Delhi & NCR, and more. The list also includes Karnataka in the cities that received this new plan. Beyond the talk time, users will also get 150 local, STD, or roaming minutes, and 250GB 4G or 2G data with 100 SMS.

Vodafone users can use these plans to increase the validity of their connection. Taking a look at the validity details, the minimum amount is 28 days and the maximum is 84 days. Most of these All Rounder plans can be very useful for users to extend their service validity without increasing their monthly telecom expense. In addition, the inclusion of free voice calls in the Rs 69 plan makes it different from the rest of All Rounder plans.

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

The information about this new plan comes right around the time when the telecom industry is focused on interconnect fees. As reported previously, Reliance Jio will start charging 6 paise per minute for all outgoing calls to Non-Jio numbers.

