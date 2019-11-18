comscore Vodafone Prepaid Offer - Vodafone Prepaid Sachet Packs Price , Benefits
Vodafone prepaid sachet packs offer voice, SMS and data benefits; all you need to know

With Vodafone prepaid sachet packs you can get unlimited voice and limited data benefit through the pack validity. Here is all you need to know.

  • Updated: November 18, 2019 2:53 PM IST
Image Credit: Sambit Satpathy

Telecom operator, Vodafone, is going through a rough time. There are rumors that Vodafone may exit the Indian market, soon, but the company has denied any such claims. And even as the struggle continues, the telecom operator isn’t shying away from rolling out new prepaid plans. You also get Vodafone prepaid sachet packs that offer limited validity, unlimited calling and more. Here is all you need to know.

Vodafone Rs 9 prepaid sachet pack

The most affordable sachet pack from Vodafone is for Rs 9. Under this pack, you get validity of one day. Benefits include unlimited local and national calling, along with roaming calls. You also get 100MB 3G/4G data and 100 free local and national SMS. Access to Vodafone Play for Live TV streaming is also available.

There is, however, one small catch. While the validity is one day, the pack expires at 12:00AM. So, even if you recharge at 10:00PM, it will expire in 2 hours, TelecomTalk reports. We would recommend recharging the pack after 12:00AM or in the morning so that you get some time to use the benefits.

Vodafone Rs 19, Rs 21 prepaid sachet pack

The next plan is available for Rs 19 (and Rs 21 in some circles). It offers 100 local and national SMS, unlimited roaming and unlimited local and national calling. The plan also comes with 150MB data. This plan is valid for 2 days.

Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan

The Rs 39 prepaid plan offers voice and data benefits, along with validity extension. It is placed right above Rs 35 plan and offers slightly more talk time. With Rs 39 prepaid plan, get full talk time of Rs 39, but with a catch. You get Rs 30 talk time, which is applicable through the validity period of 28 days. Then, you get an additional Rs 9 talk time which is valid for 7 days.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2019 1:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 18, 2019 2:53 PM IST

