comscore Vodafone prepaid plan incoming call validity reduced to 7 days
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days after prepaid plan expires
News

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days after prepaid plan expires

Telecom

Vodafone has reduced the incoming call validity from 15 days to 7 days. Here is everything you need to know about Vodafone’s recent move.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 12:25 PM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

Back in July, Airtel and BSNL revised their prepaid plans by reducing the incoming call validity to 7 days. Now, following BSNL and Airtel’s footsteps, even Vodafone has reduced the incoming call validity from 15 days to 7 days. Here is all you need to know.

Incoming validity of Vodafone prepaid plans

Last year, telecom operators did away with lifetime free incoming validity scheme and introduced minim prepaid recharge plans. The most basic plan is available for Rs 24, which increases the prepaid validity by 28 days. However, you don’t get any talk time or data allowance with the plan.

After 28 days, failing to recharge again, incoming calls will continue for the next 7 days (via DreamDTH). However, outgoing calls will be barred during this time. After 7 days, even the incoming calls will be barred until you don’t recharge again.

Vodafone prepaid plans with talk time

If you are looking for a prepaid plan with talk time and data, there are minimum prepaid recharge plans that are available. The plan is available for Rs 35 where you get talk time of Rs 26.66, and validity of 28 days. It also includes 100MB 3G / 4G data applicable through the validity period. Outgoing calls will be charged as per base tariff.

There is Rs 39 plan with Rs 30 talk time, and the rest of the benefits remain the same as Rs 35 recharge. A little higher, you have Rs 45 plan with Rs 45 talk time, 100MB data and 28 days validity. With this plan, outgoing calls will be charged at 1 paisa/second.

Then there is Rs 65 prepaid plan where you get 28 days validity 200MB data and Rs 55 talk time. All outgoing calls will be charged at 60 paise/minute. Moving on, you also have the Rs 95 prepaid recharge plan where you get Rs 95 talk time and 500MB data. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 12:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
News
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Deals

Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Gaming

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in China

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon
Airtel offering 2GB daily data, insurance worth Rs 4 lakh with Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

Telecom

Airtel offering 2GB daily data, insurance worth Rs 4 lakh with Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan
Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

News

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
Vodafone Idea now launches TurboNet 4G in Punjab

Telecom

Vodafone Idea now launches TurboNet 4G in Punjab

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, 90Hz डिस्प्ले और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होगा शामिल

Samsung Galaxy A70s के लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स और डिजाइन लीक

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन 64MP quad cameras और Snapdragon 730G के साथ इस कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Dish TV दीवाली से पहले लॉन्च कर सकता है अपना Android TV बेस्ड सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Tata Sky नए कनेक्शन के इंस्टॉलेशन में देरी पर देगी 246 रुपये कैशबैक


News

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24
News
Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

News

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon
Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in China

News

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in China