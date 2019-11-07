comscore Vodafone RedX postpaid plan with exclusive benefits launched
Vodafone RedX postpaid plan with one year Netflix and ZEE5 subscription; unlimited data launched

The Vodafone RedX postpaid plan comes offer higher data speeds than regular postpaid plans, complimentary international roaming and more.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 1:47 PM IST
Image Credit: Sambit Satpathy

Vodafone Idea has been one of the biggest telecom operators in India after the merger. But with aggressive plans from Reliance Jio and Airtel, the operator has been struggling to keep up. The telco has been constantly revising its prepaid plans to keep up with the competition. Now, Vodafone has launched a new postpaid plan called RedX with exclusive benefits. Here is all you need to know about Vodafone RedX postpaid plan.

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan detailed

The special postpaid plan offers 50 percent faster data speeds compared to regular postpaid plans. Users also get priority customer service support. Users can enjoy unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes unlimited data with a cap at 150GB. After the FUP limit is hit, speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps.

As a part of benefits, the Vodafone RedX postpaid plan also offers unlimited data and calling in roaming for 7 days. You also get free lounge access, both at domestic and international airports (a total of 4 in a financial year).

The plan also includes one-year complimentary Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 subscription. Vodafone Play subscription is also included, which offers access to live TV, and content from SonyLIV and AltBalaji. Other benefits include special deals on Samsung phones, ISD calling to USA and Canada at 50 paise per minute, and more. What’s more, you also get 10 percent off on hotel bookings on Hotels.com, and flat 10 percent off on tickets to museums and attractions worldwide.

RedX plan pricing

The RedX postpaid plan is available at Rs 999 per month (GST extra). At any point, if you want to deactivate the plan, you will have to pay an exit fee of Rs 3,000.

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched

