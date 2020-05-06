comscore Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details
Vodafone Idea earlier also launched its double data offer on the Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans in March 2020. These were available in 22 circles.

  Published: May 6, 2020 1:41 PM IST
Vodafone has once again started offering double data benefits to its prepaid users. In April, the telecom operator had introduced these benefits for 14 of its circles, but now the reintroduction is for pan-India circles. There are 5 eligible plans for the double data benefits. The telco has listed plans including Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699. Also Read - Vodafone यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

While the Vodafone users in Andhra Pradesh and Assam will get the double data on all 5 plans, only three plans are being offered in this scheme in several circles including Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Vodafone Idea earlier also launched its double data offer on the Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans in March 2020. These plans were available in all 22 circles. However, The company later decided to take down the offer for eight of these circles. Further, the Rs 249 recharge plan was taken out of the offer. Later, the offer was reduced to only 9 telecom circles in India. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL : 1 साल तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा वाले प्लान

Vodafone double data plans

Under the new plans, you get 2GB additional data benefits with the Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and the Rs 699 prepaid plans. On the lowest Rs 299 plane, this translates to a total of 4GB data every day. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and gives users 100 SMS messages per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days. The Rs 449 plan also gets 4GB data daily with the additional 2GB on offer included. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day here as well. The validity of this Vodafone Idea plan is 56 days. Lastly, the Rs 699 pack also has the daily 2GB extra data bringing the total to 4GB daily data. With unlimited calling and 100 messages per day, the validity of this plan is 84 days. Also Read - Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift from company

The company has restricted its double data offer to three plans including the base Rs 299 plan, Rs 449 and Rs 699 plans in Bihar, Chennai and Gujarat, reports TelecomTalk. The company also offers additional benefits including access to Vodafone Play and Zee5. All 5 offer plans are available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Odisha, Rajasthan, UP East, and West Bengal.

