comscore Vodafone removes double data offer on some prepaid recharge plans
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone removes double data offer on some prepaid recharge plans
News

Vodafone removes double data offer on some prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone has removed double data offer on some prepaid recharge plans, including Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 249.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 1:41 PM IST
Vodafone

Vodafone has removed double data offer for some of its prepaid recharge plans in India. The telecom operator used to give a double data offer with both 1.5GB and 2GB daily data prepaid plans. In case you are unaware, this offer gives twice the amount of data available to Vodafone users for the same price. Now, Vodafone has discontinued the double data offer on 1.5GB daily data recharge plans.

These include Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 249 recharge plans from the company. Customers can check other Vodafone prepaid plans with a double data offer. The company has updated the website and you will now find this offer on  2GB daily data Vodafone plans. So, the Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 plans come with 2GB daily data. This means that you will get a total of 4GB data upon recharge of these Vodafone prepaid plans.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

The lowest 2GB data plan from Vodafone includes unlimited voice calls and gives users 100 SMS messages per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days. The Rs 449 plan also gets 4GB data daily with the additional 2GB on offer included. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day here as well. The validity of this Vodafone Idea plan is 56 days.

Lastly, the Rs 699 pack also has the daily 2GB extra data bringing the total to 4GB daily data. With unlimited calling and 100 messages per day, the validity of this plan is 84 days. The changes in double data offer plans were first spotted by OnlyTech.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Also Read

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Besides, Vodafone Idea recently developed a new app called Smart Connect retailer app which ensures the staff at the store can make the recharge without having to give the phone to the customer to enter their mobile number. Using Google’s voice-enabled feature ensures the customer just needs to speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device, after which the software will execute the voice command from a distance of up to ten feet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know
News
Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know
MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

News

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

News

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched

News

LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global version: Here is the release date and eligible device list

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global version: Here is the release date and eligible device list

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan
Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan

Telecom

Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan
Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option
BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Telecom

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans
Reliance Jio giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits for one day

Telecom

Reliance Jio giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits for one day

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी लॉन्च करने वाली है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर

LG Stylo 6 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme Watch 1.4-इंच डिस्प्ले, एक्टिविटी ट्रेकिंग फीचर्स के साथ 25 मई को भारत में होगी लॉन्च

Airtel ने पेश किया 251 रुपये का डाटा वाउचर, मिलेगा 50GB डाटा

Xiaomi यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी : MIUI 12 बेहतरी प्राइवेसी, Dark Mode और मल्टी टास्किंग के साथ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
News
Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

News

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know
MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

News

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds
OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

News

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China