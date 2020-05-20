Vodafone removes double data offer on some prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone has removed double data offer for some of its prepaid recharge plans in India. The telecom operator used to give a double data offer with both 1.5GB and 2GB daily data prepaid plans. In case you are unaware, this offer gives twice the amount of data available to Vodafone users for the same price. Now, Vodafone has discontinued the double data offer on 1.5GB daily data recharge plans.

These include Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 249 recharge plans from the company. Customers can check other Vodafone prepaid plans with a double data offer. The company has updated the website and you will now find this offer on 2GB daily data Vodafone plans. So, the Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 plans come with 2GB daily data. This means that you will get a total of 4GB data upon recharge of these Vodafone prepaid plans.

The lowest 2GB data plan from Vodafone includes unlimited voice calls and gives users 100 SMS messages per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days. The Rs 449 plan also gets 4GB data daily with the additional 2GB on offer included. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day here as well. The validity of this Vodafone Idea plan is 56 days.

Lastly, the Rs 699 pack also has the daily 2GB extra data bringing the total to 4GB daily data. With unlimited calling and 100 messages per day, the validity of this plan is 84 days. The changes in double data offer plans were first spotted by OnlyTech.

Besides, Vodafone Idea recently developed a new app called Smart Connect retailer app which ensures the staff at the store can make the recharge without having to give the phone to the customer to enter their mobile number. Using Google’s voice-enabled feature ensures the customer just needs to speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device, after which the software will execute the voice command from a distance of up to ten feet.