Vodafone revises Rs 19 unlimited prepaid plan

Vodafone recently launched the Rs 398 and Rs 558 prepaid plans. These plans offer daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls benefits, 100 SMS messages per day and more. Along with introducing these plans, Vodafone also revised the Rs 19 prepaid recharge plan. It now offers more data than before. Here is all you need to know.

Vodafone Rs 19 plan detailed

The Rs 19 unlimited prepaid plan used to offer 150MB data. However, after the revision, you now get 200MB data, DreamDTH reports. The plan is available in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana circles. It comes with a validity of 2 days, and offers unlimited local and national calling benefits. What’s more, you also get complimentary access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Rs 558 prepaid plan

The Rs 558 prepaid plan offers you 3GB high-speed data on a daily basis as well as a one-year Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999. You also get unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS messages per day, and Vodafone Play one-year subscription worth Rs 499. This plan comes with a validity period of 56 days. It is important to note that the same prepaid plan is currently available only in the Madhya Pradesh circle.

Vodafone Rs 398 prepaid plan

Talking the Rs 398 prepaid plan, here too, you get 3GB high-speed daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. In comparison to the Rs 558 plan, the more affordable Rs 39s plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It is available both in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles.

Rs 997 long-term plan

The Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan from Vodafone comes as an upgrade over the Rs 599 plan currently available. It also has a validity that cannot be matched by rivals like Jio. However, the long-term prepaid plan from Vodafone is available only in select circles. The Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan ships with validity of 180 days and offers 1.5GB data per day.