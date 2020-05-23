Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

Vodafone has revised its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data. It means subscribers will now get double the data. Earlier the telecom operator was offering 6GB on the same recharge plan. Vodafone‘s official listing confirms the revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. It lists 12GB high-speed data benefits for 28 days. Also Read - Vodafone Idea का नया 29 रुपये वाला प्लान, 14 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेगा टॉकटाइम और डाटा

For those unaware, this Vodafone Rs 98 plan with 12GB data benefits is currently limited to select circles at the initial stage, as first reported by OnlyTech (via NDTV Gadgets360). The list of circles where the increased high-speed data is available includes Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East. There is no confirmation if the plan will be available to all circles in the coming days. Also Read - Vodafone उपभोक्ताओं को झटका, कंपनी ने बंद किया इन प्लान्स पर डबल डेटा ऑफर

Earlier this month, even the Airtel doubled the data benefits of its Rs 98 prepaid plan. The telecom operator is now offering 12GB high-speed data instead of 6GB high-speed data. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Besides that, Vodafone recently removed double data offer for some of its prepaid recharge plans in India. The telecom operator used to give a double data offer with both 1.5GB and 2GB daily data prepaid plans. This offer used to provide twice the amount of data available to Vodafone users for the same price. Now, the telecom operator is not offering the double data offer on 1.5GB daily data recharge plans.

These include Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 249 recharge plans from the company. Customers can check other Vodafone prepaid plans with a double data offer. The company has updated the website and you will now find this offer on 2GB daily data Vodafone plans. So, the Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 plans come with 2GB daily data. It means that you will get a total of 4GB data upon recharge of these Vodafone prepaid plans.