comscore Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data
News

Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

Telecom

For those unaware, this Vodafone Rs 98 plan with 12GB data benefits is currently limited to select circles.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 12:58 PM IST
Vodafone

Vodafone has revised its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data. It means subscribers will now get double the data. Earlier the telecom operator was offering 6GB on the same recharge plan. Vodafone‘s official listing confirms the revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. It lists 12GB high-speed data benefits for 28 days. Also Read - Vodafone Idea का नया 29 रुपये वाला प्लान, 14 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेगा टॉकटाइम और डाटा

For those unaware, this Vodafone Rs 98 plan with 12GB data benefits is currently limited to select circles at the initial stage, as first reported by OnlyTech (via NDTV Gadgets360). The list of circles where the increased high-speed data is available includes Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East. There is no confirmation if the plan will be available to all circles in the coming days. Also Read - Vodafone उपभोक्ताओं को झटका, कंपनी ने बंद किया इन प्लान्स पर डबल डेटा ऑफर

Earlier this month, even the Airtel doubled the data benefits of its Rs 98 prepaid plan. The telecom operator is now offering 12GB high-speed data instead of 6GB high-speed data. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Besides that, Vodafone recently removed double data offer for some of its prepaid recharge plans in India. The telecom operator used to give a double data offer with both 1.5GB and 2GB daily data prepaid plans. This offer used to provide twice the amount of data available to Vodafone users for the same price. Now, the telecom operator is not offering the double data offer on 1.5GB daily data recharge plans.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

These include Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 249 recharge plans from the company. Customers can check other Vodafone prepaid plans with a double data offer. The company has updated the website and you will now find this offer on 2GB daily data Vodafone plans. So, the Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 plans come with 2GB daily data. It means that you will get a total of 4GB data upon recharge of these Vodafone prepaid plans.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India
News
Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India
Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

News

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

How To

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

Telecom

Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data
BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day
Airtel offering 50GB data with Rs 251 data voucher: All you need to know

Telecom

Airtel offering 50GB data with Rs 251 data voucher: All you need to know
Vodafone removes double data offer on some prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone removes double data offer on some prepaid recharge plans
BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer

Telecom

BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई ओप्पो के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए प्राइस!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए कब लॉन्च होगा ये फोन

Realme Narzo 10 Review: बजट सेगमेंट में दमदार ऑप्शन

इस तरह से 6 महीने के लिए फ्री में पा सकते हैं YouTube Premium का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Xiaomi स्मार्ट TV की PatchWall पर मिलेगा SonyLIV का कंटेंट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India
News
Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India
Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

News

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart
Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch
Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

News

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom