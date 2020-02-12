comscore Vodafone Rs 129, Rs 199 prepaid plans revised: Check full details
Vodafone Rs 129, Rs 199 prepaid plans revised: Check full details

On the purchase of this Rs 129 Vodafone plan, you can get Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999.

  Published: February 12, 2020 5:21 PM IST
Vodafone

Vodafone has revised its Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid recharge plans in India. To begin with, the Rs 129 prepaid plan was launched with a validity period of 28 days. Now, the same Vodafone prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 days. The plan also includes unlimited local and national voice call benefits, and 2GB high-speed data. The company also offers 300 SMS messages throughout the validity of the plan.

On the purchase of this Rs 129 Vodafone plan, you can get Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999. Talking about the Rs 199 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan, this one too has been revised with 24 days validity. The telecom operator originally unveiled the plan with 21 days validity. Apart from validity, the rest of the benefits are the same.

This means that with Rs 199 prepaid plan, Vodafone will continue to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. You will also get 1GB high-speed data on a daily basis and 100 SMS messages per day. This prepaid recharge plan also includes Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions, similar to the Rs 129 plan. The changes were first spotted by DreamDTH.

Besides, Vodafone recently launched a new plan for all its prepaid subscribers. The new plan of Rs 499 comes with 1.5GB of data per day and is available across all major circles. The company has also made minor changes to the Rs 555 plan. Vodafone’s daily Rs 499 plan replaces the older Rs 555 plan. Along with 1.5GB daily data, the new plan also offers unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day.

Moreover, Vodafone has also bundled a Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 with the plan. The website reports the prepaid plan doesn’t exclude IUC calls under its unlimited voice calling scheme. The Rs 499 plan is available with a validity of either 70 or 60 days based on which circle the user is in.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 5:21 PM IST

