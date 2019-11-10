Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data

Vodafone offers a couple of all-rounder plans for its prepaid customers. Apart from those plans, it also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 225. This plan was introduced along with Rs 205 plan a few months back. The Rs 225 plan is one of those plans from Vodafone which does not come with any daily data limit. This is in stark contrast to plans launching these days, which all have a daily FUP limit. Like all rounder plan, it is aimed at those who want to keep their Vodafone number active.

Vodafone Rs 225 Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity, Compared

With Rs 225 prepaid plan, Vodafone is offering a plan for those who want unlimited calling benefits. It comes with a validity of 48 days and customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The plan also offers 4GB of data with no daily FUP limit. The plan available as a bonus card also comes with 600 SMS benefits for a period of 48 days. This is a basic plan that is designed to be different Vodafone’s Rs 245 all-rounder plan.

Vodafone offers all-rounder plans starting from Rs 15 and going all the way up to Rs 245. While Rs 35 plan remains popular, the Rs 245 plan will appeal to those who want long validity. The plan comes with full talk time of Rs 245 and has a validity of 84 days. With this plan, the local and STD calls are available at 30 paise per minute. Customers also get 2GB data benefit with this plan as compared to 4GB offered with Rs 225 unlimited plan. With Rs 225 plan, you don’t have to worry about talktime but Rs 245 plan offers longer validity.

Vodafone Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

According to Telecom Talk, Vodafone has also introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 299. This plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 3GB data benefit and 1,000 SMS for a period of 70 days. The Rs 205, Rs 225 and Rs 299 plans are available as part of unlimited offering.