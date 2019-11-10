comscore Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data
News

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data

Telecom

Vodafone is trying to offer a multitude of plans for its prepaid customers across unlimited and all-rounder plans. Here is everything you need to know about Vodafone's Rs 225 prepaid plan.

  • Published: November 10, 2019 11:04 AM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone offers a couple of all-rounder plans for its prepaid customers. Apart from those plans, it also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 225. This plan was introduced along with Rs 205 plan a few months back. The Rs 225 plan is one of those plans from Vodafone which does not come with any daily data limit. This is in stark contrast to plans launching these days, which all have a daily FUP limit. Like all rounder plan, it is aimed at those who want to keep their Vodafone number active.

Vodafone Rs 225 Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity, Compared

With Rs 225 prepaid plan, Vodafone is offering a plan for those who want unlimited calling benefits. It comes with a validity of 48 days and customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The plan also offers 4GB of data with no daily FUP limit. The plan available as a bonus card also comes with 600 SMS benefits for a period of 48 days. This is a basic plan that is designed to be different Vodafone’s Rs 245 all-rounder plan.

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan with talk time, voice and data benefits launched

Also Read

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan with talk time, voice and data benefits launched

Vodafone offers all-rounder plans starting from Rs 15 and going all the way up to Rs 245. While Rs 35 plan remains popular, the Rs 245 plan will appeal to those who want long validity. The plan comes with full talk time of Rs 245 and has a validity of 84 days. With this plan, the local and STD calls are available at 30 paise per minute. Customers also get 2GB data benefit with this plan as compared to 4GB offered with Rs 225 unlimited plan. With Rs 225 plan, you don’t have to worry about talktime but Rs 245 plan offers longer validity.

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan with one year Netflix and ZEE5 subscription; unlimited data launched

Also Read

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan with one year Netflix and ZEE5 subscription; unlimited data launched

Vodafone Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

According to Telecom Talk, Vodafone has also introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 299. This plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 3GB data benefit and 1,000 SMS for a period of 70 days. The Rs 205, Rs 225 and Rs 299 plans are available as part of unlimited offering.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 10, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100
Telecom
Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100
Apple Watch shipments grew to 6.8 million units during Q3 2019, up 51 percent from last year: Strategy Analytics

Wearables

Apple Watch shipments grew to 6.8 million units during Q3 2019, up 51 percent from last year: Strategy Analytics

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price slashed in India

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price slashed in India

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How To

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

News

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

WhatsApp in 2019: 10 best features added to Android and iOS

Infinix S5 Lite tipped to launch with triple rear camera and 4,000mAh battery

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data
Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched

Telecom

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched
Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched
TRAI fixes ringer time for landline, mobile calls

Telecom

TRAI fixes ringer time for landline, mobile calls
Vodafone brings back full talk time prepaid recharges

Telecom

Vodafone brings back full talk time prepaid recharges

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 997 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च किया, 3GB डेली डाटा के साथ मिल रही है 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Reliance Jio ने 149 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में 300 मिनट के नॉन जियो कॉलिंग मिनट्स जोड़े

नॉर्थ कोरिया हैकर्स की वजह से ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 हुआ फेल!

Infinix S5 Lite को ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 4,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 7 हजार से कम में किया जाएगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A50s और Galaxy A30s की कीमतें भारत में 3 हजार रुपये तक हुई कम

News

WhatsApp in 2019: 10 best features added to Android and iOS
News
WhatsApp in 2019: 10 best features added to Android and iOS
Infinix S5 Lite tipped to launch with triple rear camera and 4,000mAh battery

News

Infinix S5 Lite tipped to launch with triple rear camera and 4,000mAh battery
Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

News

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

News

Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test