Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

Last year, telecom operators introduced minimum prepaid recharge plans. Subscribers have to recharge their connection at least once in 28 days to keep it active. While there are a number of prepaid recharge plans, the all-rounder plans under Rs 100 are more active. Vodafone had introduced 5 plans, and now it has a total of 10 plans, starting as low as Rs 35.

Vodafone Rs 39 prepaid plan detailed

The latest is the Rs 39 prepaid plan which offers voice and data benefits, along with validity extension. It is placed right above Rs 35 plan and offers slightly more talk time. With Rs 39 prepaid plan, get full talk time of Rs 39, but with a catch. As Telecom Talk notes, you get Rs 30 talk time, which is applicable through the validity period of 28 days. Then, you get additional Rs 9 talk time which is valid for 7 days.

Vodafone is reportedly testing the plan in select circles, so there are chances wherein you may not see it in all circles. Moving on, the plan also offers 100MB data. Outgoing calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. In short the benefits are identical to the Rs 35 plan, except for the slight change in talk time offer.

Other all-rounder packs under Rs 100

There are four more all-rounder packs under Rs 100 price bracket, all of them offering 28 days validity. What changes is the data benefits. The lowest is the Rs 45 plan which comes with Rs 45 talk time, 100MB data and outgoing calls are charged at 1 paise per second. Then you have Rs 65 plan with Rs 65 talk time and 300MB data, followed by Rs 95 plan with Rs 95 talk time and 500MB data. Outgoing calls under these plans are charged at 60 paise per minute.

Lastly, there is Rs 69 plan which offers 28 days validity, 250MB data, 100 free SMS and 150 local and national calling minutes.