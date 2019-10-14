Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 150GB extra data to new customers

Vodafone is once again revamping its cheapest postpaid plan to make it more attractive against rivals. While the telecom war has subsided, the telecom companies are yet to find a viable source of revenue. In order to boost their average revenue per user, incumbent players had decided to do away with their entry-level postpaid plans. Now, Vodafone is going a step further by offering additional data benefit with its entry-level postpaid plan. The operator is offering 150GB additional data benefit with its Rs 399 postpaid plan.

Vodafone Rs 399 Postpaid Plan offers 150GB extra data benefits

The entry-level postpaid plan from Vodafone is priced at Rs 399 and it comes with 40GB monthly data benefit. Now, as part of a new offer, Vodafone is offering 150GB extra data for a period of six months. This offer is only available to new customers. The Rs 399 postpaid plan comes with data rollover option and customers can carry 200GB data to their next billing cycle. This plan also comes with other free benefits worth Rs 2,497.

There is Vodafone Play subscription for one year worth Rs 499. This plan also comes with complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. In the list of benefits, Vodafone customers can also add 150GB extra data for six months. The details of this new offer was first reported by Telecom Talk. The offer will ensure that new Vodafone customers don’t run out of data at least for the first six months.

Vodafone Postpaid plan also comes with add-on connections

Vodafone is also offering add-on connections as a benefit with its postpaid plans. Previously, Bharti Airtel was the only service provider to offer add-on connection to its subscribers. The Rs 598 postpaid plan from the operator now comes with an option for two connections and it ships with 80GB of data. The Rs 749 and Rs 999 plan are being offered with three and five connections respectively.