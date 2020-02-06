Vodafone shifts all postpaid customers to Vodafone RED brand

Vodafone-Idea recently stated that all its postpaid products and services will be transferred to the new Vodafone RED plan. This will be the telecom providers first attempt to offer a unified plan for all postpaid customers who were registered with Idea cellular and Vodafone India.

The new strategy will begin in the Mumbai telecom circle. The joint venture will move on to other circles later for the service. The telecom service has over 300 million customers. Further, the company stated that all new postpaid customers will by default be transferred to the Vodafone RED plans according to their usage and preferences.

Further, existing customers of Idea Nirvana, Idea’s postpaid branch, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans. The change will affect enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.

“We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone RED brand. With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits including Unlimited Local & STD Calls, Rich data, Free International Calls, Free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits,” said Avneesh Khosla, marketing director, Vodafone Idea.

According to The Economic Times, postpaid customers contribute to only about 10 percent of the subscribers for the company. However, these consumers add far more to the company revenue. According to LiveMint, this number is 5 percent.

What about Vodafone and Idea prepaid customers?

Prepaid customers will continue to get services under both Vodafone and Idea across the country. This is irrespective of what telecom circles they belong to. Moreover, the news comes a day after UK-based Vodafone Group Plc made a statement. It said that the joint telecom venture between Vodafone-Idea limited and the Aditya Birla group remains critical. Further, the company is reportedly seeking help from the Indian government as well.