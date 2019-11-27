Vodafone unlimited combo prepaid plans under Rs 300

Vodafone became the first telecom operator to detail the crunch in the market. It announced that it is becoming difficult to operate in India’s competitive market. The company later announced that it will hike tariff for prepaid as well as postpaid customers from December. The announcement was followed by Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL, who confirmed that they will raise tariffs as well. While the revised tariff plans won’t be implemented until next month, the operator does have few unlimited combo prepaid plans plans worth taking a look at.

According to Telecom Talk, it is currently offering several unlimited combo prepaid plans across various circles. The unlimited combo plans from Vodafone offer voice calling, SMS and data benefits for a defined period of time. With these plans, Vodafone is not offering any prepaid plan queuing facility. Airtel, Idea and Reliance Jio now let their customers to queue prepaid plans, which is a great incentive before tariffs change. Here is a look at combo plans available from Vodafone priced under Rs 300.

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans under Rs 150

In the sub-Rs 150 price segment, Vodafone has two unlimited combo plans priced at Rs 129 and Rs 139. Both the plans are available as open market offers and they come with benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes for a period of 28 days. The Rs 129 plan comes with data benefit of 2GB while the Rs 139 plan offers 3GB data benefit for a month.

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans under Rs 200

Vodafone also offers two combo prepaid plans priced at Rs 169 and Rs 199. The Rs 169 prepaid plan from the UK-based operator gives 1GB data per day. The Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data benefit. Both the plans come with validity of 28 days and they also offer unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit. There is also 100 SMS benefit per day for the entire validity period.

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans under Rs 250

If you are looking to spend under Rs 250, Vodafone offers multiple unlimited combo plans. These plans are priced at Rs 205, Rs 209, Rs 225 and Rs 229 respectively. The Rs 205 and Rs 299 plans are longer validity plans while the Rs 209 and Rs 229 plans are aimed at those looking for better data benefits. Vodafone offers unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 2GB of data and 600 SMS valid for 35 days with Rs 205 plan. The Rs 225 prepaid plan offers 4GB data benefit, 600 SMS and unlimited voice calls for 48 days. The Rs 209 and Rs 229 combo plans offer 1.6GB and 2GB data daily for a period of 28 days. They also come with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans under Rs 300

Vodafone has two unlimited combo prepaid plans priced at Rs 255 and Rs 299 that fall in the under Rs 300 segment. The Rs 299 is a long validity plan similar to Rs 205 and Rs 225 prepaid plans. It comes with a validity of 70 days and is the cheapest plan from any telco with 70 days validity. The plan offers 3GB data, unlimited voice calls and 1000 SMS for the period of 70 days. The Rs 225 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. It also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.