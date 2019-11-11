comscore Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Plans with 3GB daily data compared
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Prepaid recharge plans with 3GB daily data compared
News

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Prepaid recharge plans with 3GB daily data compared

Telecom

All major telcos like Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio offer prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more. Here is a look at the plans and benefits.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 1:26 PM IST
airtel-vs-reliance-jio-vs-vodafone

Prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 3G / 4G data and unlimited SMS are quite popular today. There are different plans, the ones that offer limited data, along with voice and SMS benefits. Then there are plans that offer certain amount of daily data, ranging from 1GB to 3.5/4GB per day. And today, we will look at prepaid plans from Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio that offer 3GB daily data among other benefits.

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan 

The Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan offers unlimited local and national calling, along with unlimited national roaming. The plan also offers unlimited local and national SMS (with a daily cap of 100). Coming to data, the plan offers 3GB daily high-speed internet. This prepaid plan is valid for 84 days, which means you can download up to 252GB data. You also get access to Vodafone Play where you can stream live TV and watch movies, among others.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan

A lot of benefits offered by the airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan are similar to Rs 569 prepaid plan from Vodafone. You get unlimited local and national calls, unlimited roaming, and 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan also includes 3GB daily data. The only different is in the validity, which is 82 days, as opposed to 84 days. Subscribers get access to Wynk music with unlimited downloads, and access to Airtel Xstream app to stream premium content from ZEE5, HOOQ, over 370 live TV channels and over 10,000 movies.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid

The plan from Reliance Jio is the cheapest to offer 3GB daily data compared to Voafone and Airtel. Once the daily data allowance is complete, the speed is throttled down to 64Kbps. It also includes unlimited roaming, unlimited local and national calling and 100 daily SMS. The only catch is that it offers a validity of 28 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report
News
Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report
Call of Duty: Mobile teases zombie mode which is coming soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile teases zombie mode which is coming soon

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

News

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Plans with 3GB daily data compared

Telecom

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Plans with 3GB daily data compared

Hathway Broadband offers fiber connections starting at Rs 850; details

Telecom

Hathway Broadband offers fiber connections starting at Rs 850; details

Most Popular

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

Samsung Galaxy M50 likely to launch in India soon

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Plans with 3GB daily data compared

Telecom

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Plans with 3GB daily data compared
Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan validity reduced to 24 days but bundles non-Jio voice calls

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan validity reduced to 24 days but bundles non-Jio voice calls
Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data
Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched

Telecom

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched
Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

हिंदी समाचार

VU TV Days Sale में बंपर डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें Smart TV

WhatsApp यूजर्स कर रहे हैं शिकायत, लेटेस्ट अपडेट के बाद तेजी से खत्म हो रही है बैटरी

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series तीन स्क्रीन साइज और पांच वेरिएंट में हो सकती है लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale : तीन दिनों तक शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Infinix S5 Lite होगा सबसे सस्ता पंच-होल डिस्प्ले स्मार्टफोन, यह होगी कीमत

News

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report
News
Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report
Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

News

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report
Samsung Galaxy M50 likely to launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M50 likely to launch in India soon
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999
WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

News

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook