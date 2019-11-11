Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Plans with 3GB daily data compared

Prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 3G / 4G data and unlimited SMS are quite popular today. There are different plans, the ones that offer limited data, along with voice and SMS benefits. Then there are plans that offer certain amount of daily data, ranging from 1GB to 3.5/4GB per day. And today, we will look at prepaid plans from Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio that offer 3GB daily data among other benefits.

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan

The Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan offers unlimited local and national calling, along with unlimited national roaming. The plan also offers unlimited local and national SMS (with a daily cap of 100). Coming to data, the plan offers 3GB daily high-speed internet. This prepaid plan is valid for 84 days, which means you can download up to 252GB data. You also get access to Vodafone Play where you can stream live TV and watch movies, among others.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan

A lot of benefits offered by the airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan are similar to Rs 569 prepaid plan from Vodafone. You get unlimited local and national calls, unlimited roaming, and 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan also includes 3GB daily data. The only different is in the validity, which is 82 days, as opposed to 84 days. Subscribers get access to Wynk music with unlimited downloads, and access to Airtel Xstream app to stream premium content from ZEE5, HOOQ, over 370 live TV channels and over 10,000 movies.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid

The plan from Reliance Jio is the cheapest to offer 3GB daily data compared to Voafone and Airtel. Once the daily data allowance is complete, the speed is throttled down to 64Kbps. It also includes unlimited roaming, unlimited local and national calling and 100 daily SMS. The only catch is that it offers a validity of 28 days.