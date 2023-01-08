Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ Hotstar: Here are top Airtel, Vi prepaid plans that you can buy

Wakanda Forever is about to make its OTT debut soon. Disney+ recently bagged the streaming rights for the movie and it will stream Wakanda Forever on its platform on its platform on February 1, 2023. In India, Wakanda Forever will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on the same date. Also Read - Jio brings its 5G network to Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur, says the service is available in 75 Indian cities

“On February 1, the worldwide phenomenon arrives on Disney Plus Hotstar,” the company wrote in a tweet. In the same tweet, the company revealed that it will not only be streaming the movie in English but in four Indian languages, which includes Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Also Read - BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ahead of Wakanda Forever’s OTT debut, here is a list of the top prepaid plans by Airtel and Vi that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription:

Top Airtel and Vi prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel Rs 3,359 prepaid plan

This plan offers 2.5GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 365 days, which totals to 912.5GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with one year of Prime Video ME subscription, one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge among other things.

Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan

This plan offers 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 84 days, which totals to 168GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with three months of Prime Video ME subscription, three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge among other things.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan

This plan offers 3GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days, which totals to 84GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Wynk Music Free subscription and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge among other things.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

This plan offers 2.5GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days, which totals to 70GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Wynk Music Free subscription and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge among other things.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3,099 prepaid plan

This plan offers 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 365 days, which totals to 730GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with weekend data rollover facility.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1066 prepaid plan

This plan offers 2GB of daily data and it comes with a validity of 84 days with which totals to 168GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with weekend data rollover facility and up to 2GB of backup data every month.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 prepaid plan

This plan offers 3GB of daily data with 48GB of additional data and it comes with a validity of 70 days with which totals to 258GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with weekend data rollover facility and up to 2GB of backup data every month.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 prepaid plan

This plan offers 3GB of daily data with 16GB of additional data and it comes with a validity of 28 days with which totals to 100GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with weekend data rollover facility and up to 2GB of backup data every month.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 prepaid plan

This plan offers 2GB of daily data with 5GB of additional data and it comes with a validity of 28 days with which totals to 61GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with weekend data rollover facility.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 prepaid plan

This plan offers 2.5GB of daily data with 5GB of additional data and it comes with a validity of 28 days with which totals to 75GB of data in a year. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with weekend data rollover facility.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 prepaid plan

This plan offers 8GB of data and it comes with a validity of 30 days. It comes with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.