What is JioBusiness? List of plans, what so they offer

Reliance JioBusiness has introduced new integrated offerings for micro, small and medium businesses. These offerings according to the company will provide small and medium businesses with integrated Enterprise-grade voice and data services, Digital Solutions and Devices, thus helping them in competing with larger enterprises. While at the same time helping them get all of these services for less than a tenth of the cost it would from other service providers.

The company has announced that JioBusiness looks to support micro, small and medium businesses with three key pillars. These pillars include "Enterprise-Grade Fiber Connectivity", "Digital Solutions" and "Devices".

Also Read - Apple to host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods 3 and more

JioBusiness plans

Reliance JioBusiness has introduced seven plans starting at Rs 901 per month and going up to Rs 10,001 per month.

The base Rs 901 plan offers customers speeds of 100Mbps with a data FUP of 3,300GB. Along with this, they get a single IP Centrix landline with unlimited voice calling. The plan requires the customers to pay a one-time refundable fee of Rs 500 at the time of purchase.

Under the Rs 1,201 per month plan, customers get unlimited internet with speeds of up to 150Mbps and a FUP of 3,300GB. The plan comes bundled with two IP Centrix landline connections with unlimited voice calling and three months of fixed-mobile convergence. Apart from the data and calling benefits, the company also provides customers with two licences to the Microsoft 365 suite, 10 licenses to JioAttendance (for 3 months) to manage employees remotely and a basic pack to JioOnline to take your business online. It requires a Rs 3,000 one time refundable fee at the time of purchase.

Coming to the Rs 2,001 per month plan, it comes with unlimited data with a cap of 3,300GB at speeds of 300Mbps. It includes four lines of IP Centrix landline connections with unlimited voice calling and three months of fixed-mobile convergence. This plan comes with four Microsoft 365 suite licenses. The rest of the benefits remain the same as the Rs 1,201 plan. It requires a Rs 3,000 one time refundable fee at the time of purchase.

The Rs 3,001 per month plan has data speeds of up to 500Mbps with a FUP of 3,300GB. It also comes with four lines of IP Centrix landline connections with unlimited voice calling and three months of fixed-mobile convergence. The plan includes six licenses of the Microsoft 365 suite. Rest the benefits remain the same as the last plan. It requires a Rs 3,000 one time refundable fee at the time of purchase.

Under the Rs 5,001 per month plan, the company provides customers with speeds of 1Gbps with a FUP of 4,500GB. It comes with 4 lines of IP Centrix landline connections with unlimited voice calling and fixed-mobile convergence. The plan comes bundled with 10 licenses for Microsoft 365 and 20 licences for JioAttendance for three months. This comes with the JioOnline Pro pack, along with two licenses for JioMeet. This also comes with a static IP and provides users with a Reliance Digital First Business membership, which provides them with access to devices to grow their business. It requires a Rs 3,000 one time refundable fee at the time of purchase.

The Rs 7,001 per month plan comes with speeds of 1Gbps with a FUP of 6,500GB. The plan includes 8 IP Centrix lines with fixed-mobile convergence. It includes 15 licenses to the Microsoft 365 suite and 30 licences to JioAttendance for three months. This includes the JioOnline Pro pack with three licenses to JioMeet. The rest of the benefits remain the same as the Rs 5,001 plan. It requires a Rs 4,000 one time refundable fee at the time of purchase.

Lastly, under the Rs 10,001 plan, the company offers customers speeds of up to 1Gbps with a FUP of 10,000GB. The plan includes 8 IP Centrix lines with fixed-mobile convergence. It includes 25 licenses to the Microsoft 365 suite and 50 licences to JioAttendance for three months. This includes the JioOnline Pro pack with four licenses to JioMeet. The rest of the benefits remain the same as the Rs 7,001 plan. It requires a Rs 4,000 one time refundable fee at the time of purchase.

How will JioBusiness help businesses?

The company claims that with its plans, micro, small and medium businesses will be able to enhance the customer experience, take their business online and increase their revenue. It will also allow them to run their operations 24×7 while increasing efficiency and reduce costs.

How to get JioBusiness?

To get JioBusiness, you can head to the company’s official website, and then leave your contact details in the ‘Interested’ section. After which a JioBusiness executive will get in touch for the further process.