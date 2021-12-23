comscore While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G
While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

LG has announced that it will demonstrate the Research and Development achievements in 6G wireless transmission and reception at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition.

(Representational Image)

There is no set date as to when Indians will be able to access 5G networks, companies have already started working on the next big thing – 6G. While there is no specific timeline set for the standard, LG seems to be ready to demonstrate its capabilities. Also Read - Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

LG has announced that it will demonstrate the Research and Development achievements in 6G wireless transmission and reception at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition. The exhibition will be held at KINTEX and Ilsan from December 22 to December 24. Also Read - India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

At the exhibition, LG will be unveiling a power amplifier for 6G, which has been developed in partnership with Germany’s Fraunhofer Research Institute. To recall, LG used this power amplifier back in August to successfully transmit and receive wireless data over 100 meters in a straight line outdoors using the 6G terahertz (THz) frequency band. The test took place in Berlin, Germany. Also Read - LG announces its first gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, screen with 300Hz refresh rate

LG in collaboration with KAIST in 2019 set up its LG-KAIST 6G Research Center. With this, the company wants to show its commitment to 6G exploration and development. This is interesting, considering that LG recently shut down its mobile division.

All of this might sound very impressive, do not expect 6G to come very soon. According to various reports, 6G standardisation will start around 2025 and it will be made available for commercial purposes in 2029.

Why are power amplifiers necessary for 6G?

6G utilises the Terahertz wireless transmission/reception technology and operates between 100 GHz and 10 THz frequency bands. This helps enable an ultra-high-speed data transmissions rate of up to 1 terabit per second. However, due to this, it has a short frequency reach. To solve this, power amplifiers will become a necessity.

Apart from this, LG Electronics along with Keysight Technologies Inc had demonstrated “adaptive beamforming” technology. The technology converts beam directions according to channel changes and receiver positions. They also introduced full-duplex (FDR) technology, which can transmit and receive simultaneously in the same frequency band.

  Published Date: December 23, 2021 7:58 PM IST

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G
While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G
Huawei launches its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival P50 Pocket foldable smartphone

Huawei launches its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival P50 Pocket foldable smartphone
Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online

Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online
This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big

This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big
India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years

India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years

