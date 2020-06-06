Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Reliance Jio initially introduced new full-fledged “Work From Home” plans. The company later introduced three new data add-on plans aimed at people who need more data on a daily basis for working from home hassle-free. Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone are also offering those plans that will give users more data if it gets exhausted due to work from home. Here’s a quick look at prepaid recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Work from home plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Reliance Jio: Prepaid plan, data add-on packs

The Rs 151 add-on pack by Jio is listed to offer 30GB of data in total without daily limits on usage. There is also a Jio Rs 201 work from home plan, which offers 40GB of total data without any daily limit, similar to the Rs 151 plan. The third plan that Jio offers is Rs 251 data add-on pack comes with 50GB total data divided across 30 days. The validity of all the Jio data add-on packs is 30 days.

Reliance Jio also recently introduced a Rs 999 work from home plan, which comes with 3GB daily data and 84 days of validity. Just like any other similar plan, if you happen to cross the daily limit, you will benefit from unlimited low-speed data at 64Kbps. Apart from the data, the plan also offers 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone: Rs 251 recharge plan

The Rs 251 Vodafone-Idea plan ships with a total of 50GB data with a validity period of 28 days. Apart from data benefits, you don’t get any other calling or SMS benefits. It is important to note that this Vodafone plan is available for select users. The circles that have this Vodafone-Idea Rs 251 data plan are Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. This list also includes UP East, Kerala, AP, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, J & K, Mumbai, Kolkata, Maharashtra, MP, Punjab, and WB.

Airtel: Rs 251 prepaid plans

Airtel has Rs 251 4G voucher plan for the prepaid plan buyers. It comes with a total of 50GB data. Unlike the Reliance Jio plans, one extra perk is that the validity of this plan is the same as the validity of the user’s existing plan. The Rs 251 data voucher by Bharti Airtel is available for recharge only via third-party recharge portals. These include Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, and so on.