Working from home? This BSNL plan offers 5GB data daily for 84 days validity

Many of us have been working from home since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The new working pattern has surely increased our dependency on data more than ever before. Also Read - Back to work from home? Gadgets that you should have at your disposal

Be it for connecting with colleagues, attending multiple virtual meetings, or any other, a stable data connection is crucial for all. Keeping in mind the need of the hour, the state-owned telecom operator BSNL is highlighting its Work from Home STV 599 that offers more data at no extra cost. Also Read - This big tech company with over 2 lakh employees is opting for a 4-day workweek

BSNL work from home plan

Under the Work from Home STV 599 prepaid plan, users get 5GB data every day along with unlimited voice calls to all networks. The plan also includes national roaming, which includes the MTNL roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai. Also Read - BSNL is offering free 5GB of data for 30 days: Here’s how you can get it

The BSNL WFH STV 599 plan offers high-speed internet until the daily data of 5GB is reached. Post using up 5GB data, the internet speed reduces to 80 Kbps. Users get a lot more under the BSNL work from home plan.

The plan also offers 100 free SMS per day to any network, including MTNL. All these benefits are offered for a validity period of 84 days.

Other WFH plans

-The state-owned telecom operator also offers Rs 251 work from home prepaid plan. Under this plan, users get 70GB of data in total for a validity period of 30 days. Notably, this is a data-only plan. So, users who require calls and SMS benefits should opt for some other plan.

-Additionally, BSNL also offers a Rs 151 work from home prepaid plan. Under this plan, users get 40GB of data with a validity period of 30 days.

Notably, all these plans are available for all users across the country. Interested users can head over to the BSNL official website, My BSNL App, or any other third-party apps/sites to avail these plans and benefits they offer.