You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

Internet service provider “You Broadband” has just made an important announcement for its current and potential subscribers. As per the announcement, the company has tweaked the pricing for one of its unlimited data plans. This price will make life easier for current and potential subscribers. Before we jump into the details for the offer, it is worth noting that You Broadband is owned by telecom giant Vodafone. The company purchased the ISP right before the Vodafone Idea merger. The ISP currently operates in 22 cities in South India.

You Broadband broadband plan details

As per a report from TelecomTalk, the ISP offers its services in a number of popular cities. These include Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kakinada, and more. The ISP operator is constantly working on improving its reach. It is also interesting to note that You Broadband has also started offering landline calling as a new service. The company wants to take on the likes of BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and more. Talking about the changes in the internet data plan, the company has just slashed the pricing for its 75 Mbps unlimited broadband plan.

It is also worth noting that the 75 Mbps unlimited plan is the top of the line when it comes to the speed and allowance for regular users. The company is also offering a plan that offers speeds of about 250Mbps. The report highlighted that the top of the line plan not just costs Rs 797 per month. It is interesting to note that the company also offers unlimited data plans starting from just Rs 738. The Rs 738 plan offers 50Mbps speed at unlimited data allowance while the Rs 797 plan offers access at 75Mbps.

The report clarified that the Rs 797 and Rs 738 include all the taxes so subscribers don’t have to pay anything extra. You Broadband is also offering these offers as long-term recharges where users can pay once. For instance, the 90 days 75Mbps Unlimited Broadband plan amounts for Rs 2,301, 180 days for Rs 4,248, and 360 days for Rs 7,788.