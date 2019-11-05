comscore You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed; all you need to know
News

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed; all you need to know

Telecom

As per the announcement, the company has tweaked the pricing for one of its unlimited data plans. This price will make life easier for current and potential subscribers.

  • Published: November 5, 2019 6:16 PM IST
Internet cables connection

Internet service provider “You Broadband” has just made an important announcement for its current and potential subscribers. As per the announcement, the company has tweaked the pricing for one of its unlimited data plans. This price will make life easier for current and potential subscribers. Before we jump into the details for the offer, it is worth noting that You Broadband is owned by telecom giant Vodafone. The company purchased the ISP right before the Vodafone Idea merger. The ISP currently operates in 22 cities in South India.

You Broadband broadband plan details

As per a report from TelecomTalk, the ISP offers its services in a number of popular cities. These include Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kakinada, and more. The ISP operator is constantly working on improving its reach. It is also interesting to note that You Broadband has also started offering landline calling as a new service. The company wants to take on the likes of BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and more. Talking about the changes in the internet data plan, the company has just slashed the pricing for its 75 Mbps unlimited broadband plan.

It is also worth noting that the 75 Mbps unlimited plan is the top of the line when it comes to the speed and allowance for regular users. The company is also offering a plan that offers speeds of about 250Mbps. The report highlighted that the top of the line plan not just costs Rs 797 per month. It is interesting to note that the company also offers unlimited data plans starting from just Rs 738. The Rs 738 plan offers 50Mbps speed at unlimited data allowance while the Rs 797 plan offers access at 75Mbps.

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Also Read

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

The report clarified that the Rs 797 and Rs 738 include all the taxes so subscribers don’t have to pay anything extra. You Broadband is also offering these offers as long-term recharges where users can pay once. For instance, the 90 days 75Mbps Unlimited Broadband plan amounts for Rs 2,301, 180 days for Rs 4,248, and 360 days for Rs 7,788.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 6:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

Telecom

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed
BSNL offering 6 paisa cash back on voice calls

Telecom

BSNL offering 6 paisa cash back on voice calls
Airtel Home Broadband rebranded to Xstream Fibre: A look at top plans

Telecom

Airtel Home Broadband rebranded to Xstream Fibre: A look at top plans
Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15 percent discount on annual broadband plans: Here is how much you can save

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband now offers 15 percent discount on annual broadband plans: Here is how much you can save
MTNL 1 Gbps broadband plan launched: Check price and other details

News

MTNL 1 Gbps broadband plan launched: Check price and other details

हिंदी समाचार

अपनी दूसरी ऐप्स से दिखेगा Facebook, कंपनी ने पेश किया नया लोगो

Vivo S5 की इमेज लीक, होल पंच डिस्प्ले और स्लिम ऑल राउंड बेजल्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन को अब 31 दिसंबर तक इस स्पेशल ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की अगली सेल 12 नवंबर को होगी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

1MORE ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart
Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official