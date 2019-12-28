This year, one of the hottest topics in the smartphone world was foldable phones. Samsung launched its first-generation foldable phone with flagship hardware and a unique design that would make anyone drool. If reports are to be believed, Samsung has already sold around 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold worldwide. Brands like Motorola and Huawei have also launched their foldable phones in the market.

While the brands are all set to show off the successors to the Galaxy Fold and Mate X in 2020, Vivo and OnePlus are also expected to showcase foldable phones next year. Xiaomi will also be the next player to step into the ring with its own version of a foldable device. A few patents reveal that its foldable phone will come with functionality similar to the Moto Razr. It could also unveil a retractable phone. In 2020, we will see a lot of Android phone manufacturers pushing for it. Check out the list of top foldable phones that might be launched in 2020.

2020 foldable phones: Top devices that will likely launch next year

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable smartphone in 2020. The second one is likely to be known as Galaxy Fold 2. The company has already launched the Galaxy Fold in India. Its successor will be taller/longer, but will not fold like a book, instead, it is said to sport a clamshell folding display. The second big change will be in the display quality.

It is said to include an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) as the protective layer to replace the transparent polyimide (PI) film. This is currently being used on the Galaxy Fold. It’s the same plastic film, which reviewers had initially mistaken it for a screen guard, and its removal caused problems for Samsung. Reports suggest that Samsung is focusing more on portability rather than having a large screen. The possible screen sizes could be 6.7-inches and 8.1-inches for now. The next Galaxy Fold with Moto Razr-like design will not be unveiled until March.

Motorola Razr

Motorola recently showcased its new Motorola Razr folding phone with a clamshell design. The company claimed that it solved most of the issues that Samsung faced with its Galaxy Fold phone. Digging a bit further, Motorola claims that it used sliding plates to ensure the rigidity of the display. It has two screens – the outer one is a 2.7-inch Quick View panel while the inner one is a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

There are two cameras as well. One 16-megapixel sensor placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch on the bigger display. The processor used is a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Motorola Razr foldable phone comes with a price tag of $1,500 (approximately Rs 107,000). The smartphone was scheduled to open on December 26, 2019, but Motorola later delayed that date due to high demand. Motorola is expected to release its new foldable Razr phone in 2020.

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei is reportedly all set to launch its next foldable phone Mate X2 in Q3 of 2020. The Huawei Mate X2 is likely to pack the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor. This device will most likely be launched at IFA 2020, which will take place in September. The Mate X2 could adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, meaning it will not fold outwards but inwards.

The upcoming Huawei Mate X2 might not unfold into a tablet. It could fold into a standard phone with a full-screen, probably between 6.5-inches and 6.9-inches. Huawei is expected to launch the phone with a smaller footprint when folded and it should fit into pockets easily. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. Besides, Huawei is also expected to launch Mate Xs at MWC 2020, which will kick off on February 24.

OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus is planning to unveil a concept smartphone that would define the future of its smartphone design. The product will be called OnePlus Concept One, which will make its debut at CES 2020 on January 7. Market watchers think Concept One will be a foldable display phone, similar to the Galaxy Fold, and Mate X. As per rumors, the upcoming device is expected to come with some ultra-fast charging technologies, including 40W wireless charging and up to 100W wired charging.

A lot of details regarding the OnePlus foldable phone are still under wraps. Besides, OnePlus is also reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro soon. At the moment, it is unclear what the company has in store for the show. We will know more about the Concept One device next month at CES 2020.

Xiaomi foldable phone

Xiaomi is expected to launch a foldable phone with a clamshell design in 2020. It could offer a design similar to that of the Motorola Razr 2019. A recent patent hint that Xiaomi is working on a retractable phone. It showed the device that can be pulled into a tablet format. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

The patent showed that one will be able to use it as a normal-sized smartphone and pull to the left to extend further. This seems like a good concept if you also need a tablet-like large screen. Other patents suggest that Xiaomi’s foldable device will feature a pop-up selfie camera. It is assisted by a sensor and an LED flash. The company might also add a small screen at the back, as per a patent.

Vivo foldable phone

Vivo has begun sending out media invites for an event at MWC 2020 where it could introduce a foldable smartphone. The event is scheduled for February 23. There is not much information about Vivo’s plan for a new device to be launched at MWC in February 2020. However, the invite comes with a big “v” designed in such a way that it suggests a foldable smartphone. This could also mean a foldable smartphone that looks like the now delayed Motorola Razr foldable smartphone. It could also be a flagship smartphone in the Vivo V-series or the Nex series.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG recently launched its latest LG G8X ThinQ smartphone with detachable dual displays. This device comes with a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India. There are reports claiming that LG will launch the successor to this device next year at MWC 2020. It will most likely be called LG V60 ThinQ. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and is available in both 5G and 4G variants. The LG V60 ThinQ is likely to pack the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, which could be Snapdragon 865. It will also offer support for 5G connectivity. It is also is tipped to offer detachable dual-screen technology.

Microsoft foldable phone

Microsoft recently announced its Surface-branded smartphone called the Microsoft Surface Duo. It will be the first Android-powered smartphone-like Surface device that the world has long been waiting for. The company revealed that the Microsoft Surface Duo will be launching in the Holiday season in 2020. This means that the device will launch around Christmas in 2020.

Surface Duo will feature two screens that will fold together to create a compact package. Panay stated that both the screens will be 5.6-inch in size. He also showcased how both the screens will work with Android to create a seamless experience. It also revealed how Microsoft is side-stepping the problems that Samsung and Huawei are facing while making foldable smartphones. The video of the device also showcased the software in action with Google Play Store and the rest of the Android ecosystem. The interesting thing to note is that Android will complement the larger Windows 10X-powered Surface Neo.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Motorola Razr Price 164999 – Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) 5MP Battery 4,380mAh 2,510mAh