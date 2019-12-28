comscore 2020 foldable phones: Top devices Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi will launch
  • Home
  • Top Products
  • 2020 foldable phones: Top devices Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Huawei to likely launch next year
News

2020 foldable phones: Top devices Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Huawei to likely launch next year

Top Products

Check out the list of top foldable phones that might be launched in 2020.

  • Published: December 28, 2019 9:41 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-7

This year, one of the hottest topics in the smartphone world was foldable phones. Samsung launched its first-generation foldable phone with flagship hardware and a unique design that would make anyone drool. If reports are to be believed, Samsung has already sold around 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold worldwide. Brands like Motorola and Huawei have also launched their foldable phones in the market.

Related Stories


While the brands are all set to show off the successors to the Galaxy Fold and Mate X in 2020, Vivo and OnePlus are also expected to showcase foldable phones next year. Xiaomi will also be the next player to step into the ring with its own version of a foldable device. A few patents reveal that its foldable phone will come with functionality similar to the Moto Razr. It could also unveil a retractable phone. In 2020, we will see a lot of Android phone manufacturers pushing for it. Check out the list of top foldable phones that might be launched in 2020.

2020 foldable phones: Top devices that will likely launch next year

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable smartphone in 2020. The second one is likely to be known as Galaxy Fold 2. The company has already launched the Galaxy Fold in India. Its successor will be taller/longer, but will not fold like a book, instead, it is said to sport a clamshell folding display. The second big change will be in the display quality.

It is said to include an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) as the protective layer to replace the transparent polyimide (PI) film. This is currently being used on the Galaxy Fold. It’s the same plastic film, which reviewers had initially mistaken it for a screen guard, and its removal caused problems for Samsung. Reports suggest that Samsung is focusing more on portability rather than having a large screen. The possible screen sizes could be 6.7-inches and 8.1-inches for now. The next Galaxy Fold with Moto Razr-like design will not be unveiled until March.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer instead of plastic, launch set for 2020

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer instead of plastic, launch set for 2020

Motorola Razr

Motorola recently showcased its new Motorola Razr folding phone with a clamshell design. The company claimed that it solved most of the issues that Samsung faced with its Galaxy Fold phone. Digging a bit further, Motorola claims that it used sliding plates to ensure the rigidity of the display. It has two screens – the outer one is a 2.7-inch Quick View panel while the inner one is a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

There are two cameras as well. One 16-megapixel sensor placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch on the bigger display. The processor used is a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Motorola Razr foldable phone comes with a price tag of $1,500 (approximately Rs 107,000). The smartphone was scheduled to open on December 26, 2019, but Motorola later delayed that date due to high demand. Motorola is expected to release its new foldable Razr phone in 2020.

Motorola Razr 2019 foldable launching very soon in India; teasers out

Also Read

Motorola Razr 2019 foldable launching very soon in India; teasers out

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei is reportedly all set to launch its next foldable phone Mate X2 in Q3 of 2020. The Huawei Mate X2 is likely to pack the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor. This device will most likely be launched at IFA 2020, which will take place in September. The Mate X2 could adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, meaning it will not fold outwards but inwards.

The upcoming Huawei Mate X2 might not unfold into a tablet. It could fold into a standard phone with a full-screen, probably between 6.5-inches and 6.9-inches. Huawei is expected to launch the phone with a smaller footprint when folded and it should fit into pockets easily. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. Besides, Huawei is also expected to launch Mate Xs at MWC 2020, which will kick off on February 24.

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

Also Read

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus is planning to unveil a concept smartphone that would define the future of its smartphone design. The product will be called OnePlus Concept One, which will make its debut at CES 2020 on January 7. Market watchers think Concept One will be a foldable display phone, similar to the Galaxy Fold, and Mate X. As per rumors, the upcoming device is expected to come with some ultra-fast charging technologies, including 40W wireless charging and up to 100W wired charging.

A lot of details regarding the OnePlus foldable phone are still under wraps. Besides, OnePlus is also reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro soon. At the moment, it is unclear what the company has in store for the show. We will know more about the Concept One device next month at CES 2020.

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable smartphone at CES 2020: Report

Also Read

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable smartphone at CES 2020: Report

Xiaomi foldable phone

Xiaomi is expected to launch a foldable phone with a clamshell design in 2020. It could offer a design similar to that of the Motorola Razr 2019. A recent patent hint that Xiaomi is working on a retractable phone. It showed the device that can be pulled into a tablet format. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

The patent showed that one will be able to use it as a normal-sized smartphone and pull to the left to extend further. This seems like a good concept if you also need a tablet-like large screen. Other patents suggest that Xiaomi’s foldable device will feature a pop-up selfie camera. It is assisted by a sensor and an LED flash. The company might also add a small screen at the back, as per a patent.

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

Also Read

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

Vivo foldable phone

Vivo has begun sending out media invites for an event at MWC 2020 where it could introduce a foldable smartphone. The event is scheduled for February 23. There is not much information about Vivo’s plan for a new device to be launched at MWC in February 2020. However, the invite comes with a big “v” designed in such a way that it suggests a foldable smartphone. This could also mean a foldable smartphone that looks like the now delayed Motorola Razr foldable smartphone. It could also be a flagship smartphone in the Vivo V-series or the Nex series.

Vivo announces MWC 2020 event on February 23; might launch a foldable smartphone

Also Read

Vivo announces MWC 2020 event on February 23; might launch a foldable smartphone

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG recently launched its latest LG G8X ThinQ smartphone with detachable dual displays. This device comes with a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India. There are reports claiming that LG will launch the successor to this device next year at MWC 2020. It will most likely be called LG V60 ThinQ. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and is available in both 5G and 4G variants. The LG V60 ThinQ is likely to pack the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, which could be Snapdragon 865. It will also offer support for 5G connectivity. It is also is tipped to offer detachable dual-screen technology.

LG V60 ThinQ with dual-screen likely to launch at MWC 2020: Report

Also Read

LG V60 ThinQ with dual-screen likely to launch at MWC 2020: Report

Microsoft foldable phone

Microsoft recently announced its Surface-branded smartphone called the Microsoft Surface Duo. It will be the first Android-powered smartphone-like Surface device that the world has long been waiting for. The company revealed that the Microsoft Surface Duo will be launching in the Holiday season in 2020. This means that the device will launch around Christmas in 2020.

Surface Duo will feature two screens that will fold together to create a compact package. Panay stated that both the screens will be 5.6-inch in size. He also showcased how both the screens will work with Android to create a seamless experience. It also revealed how Microsoft is side-stepping the problems that Samsung and Huawei are facing while making foldable smartphones. The video of the device also showcased the software in action with Google Play Store and the rest of the Android ecosystem. The interesting thing to note is that Android will complement the larger Windows 10X-powered Surface Neo.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Motorola Razr
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) 5MP
Battery 4,380mAh 2,510mAh

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 28, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020
Top Products
Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone

Deals

Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

News

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Realme 5G smartphone, IoT products to launch at MWC 2020

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone

Deals

Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

News

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Best phones launched in India in 2019: OnePlus 7T, Galaxy Note 10+ समेत इन फोनों का रहा जलवा

Oppo Reno 3 5G ने Reno 3 Pro 5G के मुकाबले AnTuTu बेचमार्क में किया बेहतर परफॉर्म

LG G8X ThinQ ड्यूल डिस्प्ले फोन के साथ फ्री मिल रहा है LG LED TV, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Xiaomi ने 21इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ Yunmi इंटरनेट स्मार्ट रेफ्रीजरेटर को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Dish TV ने 169 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 6 नए कॉम्बो पैक्स

News

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020
Top Products
Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Realme 5G smartphone, IoT products to launch at MWC 2020

News

Realme 5G smartphone, IoT products to launch at MWC 2020
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

News

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out