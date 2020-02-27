Android Emulators for PC helps you run android applications or gadgets on PC so that you can test them virtually before making it live on a real Android device. It gives you a virtual platform to test apps on a desktop. There are various reasons why someone would want to use Android Emulators on their PC. Gaming is one of the most common reasons why people Emulate Android on a desktop. The possibilities of Android Emulators for PC are endless. For example- Developers want to test an app, or a gamer wants to play Android-specific games on a large screen. Emulator behaves like an Android system that enables one PC to act or operate like another PC. New Android devices are getting new updates now and then, and it quite tough to keep up with them. In this scenario, Android Emulators work as a savior and keep up with the latest releases.

It is essential to verify the functionality and visuality of an application before you make it live. And that is where Android Emulators for PC are beneficial. According to a report, 50% of online traffic accomplishes through mobile phones. It becomes difficult for software companies or teams to neglect the Android-User experience. That is where Android Emulators for PC help them. There are various functionalities that you can check through Android Emulators for PC. For instance- text messages, network speeds, incoming calls, access Google Play store, and many more.

Instead of wasting time, let’s discuss the 5 Android Emulators for PC.

Tencent Gaming Buddy

In 2018, PUBG Mobile was most downloaded game, and the special thanks for this gaming crown go to Tencent Gaming Buddy. Tencent Gaming Buddy is the official PUBG Mobile Emulator and one of the best Android Emulators for PC. Tencent Gaming Buddy has proved itself as the best way to play PUBG Mobile version on PC. The essential factor that makes Tencent Gaming Buddy as one of the most popular among all Android Emulators for PC is that there’s no account creation and no VPN. You need to download from its official website, and it will automatically download the files you need to play PUBG.

Tencent Gaming Buddy is now known as Game Loop. Before the launch of Call of Duty, Tencent Gaming Buddy only supports few gaming titles. But soon after the exclusive support to Call of Duty, it has made its name among one of the top Android Emulators for PC.

Other than PUBG Mobile, Tencent Gaming Buddy supports Auto Chess, Mobile Legends, and many more games. Another essential thing about Tencent Gaming Buddy is that it up to date the PUBG Mobile version. It allows you to set up a Boss Key that quickly hides the window. It would be best if you tapped on the screen, and this will enable you to lock or unlock the mouse at the touch of the button. Although, these features help a gamer to enjoy PUBG mobile version on PC. Still, there are some drawbacks to Tencent Gaming Buddy that doesn’t match up with the original PC version of PUBG. Sensitivity and Scroll Wheel are two significant features that respond unpredictably. Fortunately, this Android Emulator for PC has an option to adjust mouse dpi, and you can adjust the sensitivity.

Blue Stacks

Blue Stacks is one of the oldest and popular Android Emulators for PC. It is available for Windows as well as Mac both. The feature of Blue Stacks of the right blend of graphics, power, and processing makes it one of the favorites among all Android Emulators for PC. Blue Stacks help in playing high-graphic games because of its smooth functionality. It has its own App Store from where you can optimize apps other than Google Play Store. The reason for using Blue Stack as an Android Emulator for PC is it’s easy to set up with no technical knowledge. It also supports multiple accounts.

The recent reports claim that Blue Stacks is six times faster than the smartphone. The advanced Key Mapping and Control system helps the gamer to take control of all-new game controls window easily. One of the main drawbacks of Blue Stack Android Emulator for PC is that sometimes it gets inactive or lethargic in productivity apps. The Blue Stack runs on the latest NOUGAT Version. The minimum system requirement or this Android Emulator for PC is Intel or AMD processor. Other specifications which support Blue Stack is:

Microsoft Windows 7 or above

Up to date graphics drivers

At least 2GBof RAM

Administrator Account on PC

5GB of free Disk Space

Android Studio

The Emulator of Android Studio is very complex, and it’s best suits developers who want to develop and test their apps for various purposes. For instance, storage, GPU, RAM, battery, CPU, signal strength, and many more. Android Studio is not suitable for consumers because of its minute programs. Features like real-time error, APK Analyzer, code editing, Layout Tester, and much more help it to become the best emulator for your PC. The minimum system requirement that needs to run this Android Emulator for PC is:

Linux, Mac, or Windows

64-bit distribution

Minimum resolution of 1280 X 800

3GB RAM

2GB Hard Drive Space

Android Studio also has an in-built Emulator that helps in testing games or apps. It supports Kotlin, a cross-platform and general-purpose programming language with type inference. Android Studio is Google’s official emulator and is unquestionably not for playing games and general usage. It is tough to set up Android Studio, but at the same time, it’s excellent for Android Developers. The set up of Android Studio is complex and takes a long time to run. It is available for download on Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems. Android Studio is an Integrated Development Environment with a bunch of plugins and tools to help developers test and build their Android Apps.

Nox Player

The rooted version of Android out-of-the-box is a fascinating feature of the Nox Player Android Emulator for PC. Nox Player designs for playing massive games, including Justice League and PUBG, without any clutter. This Android Emulator is rich in features and is smooth runs on the PC. You can upgrade to Nougat on Nox Player. Another feature of optimizing the quality and customizing the controls in the setting if you feel the graphics are more substantial than your PC standards. Amazing features like Mapping shortcuts on Controllers, Stunning UI, Multiple Windows on a single device, and Easy to root are part of Nox Player.

The minimum requirement for Nox Player is:

1.5GB of RAM

AMD, Dual-Core, or Intel

2.5GB Free space on the hard disk

Windows XP 8.1

OpenGL 2.0 and above

Nox Player can handle high FPS games and supports scripts record, keypad, and gamepad.

Remix OS

Remix OS Android Emulator for PC massively upgrades and optimized for gamers. You can control and customize the game according to your comfort. It powers through Android Marshmallow that’s loved by game lovers. It is simple to install and download.

Moreover, it has a feature of running multiple games at once and has lots of customization options. The interface of Remix OS is different from the interface of other Emulators. It is a Jide Technology product and is suitable for productivity apps. Remix OS runs on Android 7 Nougat.