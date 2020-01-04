These days competition is so fierce that no smartphone brands want to be left behind. A lot of brands are trying to offer everything to consumers at a low price and see what sticks. Throughout the year a ton of phones are launched and the frequency is relentless as brands want to strengthen their position and grab more market share. Apart from Xiaomi and Realme devices, there are a few phones in the market that also offer good value for money. We have listed a total of five phones that are simply forgotten as Redmi and Realme phones stole the spotlight. This list includes mobile phones under Rs 20,000 price segment.

5 underrated Samsung, Nokia, Vivo mobile phones under Rs 20,000

Vivo Z1x

The Vivo Z1x is one of the best smartphones as it offers almost everything a budget phone buyer is looking for. At Rs 15,990, you are not only getting a Qualcomm’s 700 series SoC, but also a Super AMOLED panel, which you will only find on a few Samsung budget mobile phones. There is a 6.38-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 resulting in an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This is also a good smartphone for playing games like PUBG, and one will face little to zero issues.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

You also get a 4,500mAh battery, which will last one and a half-day on a single charge, but it all depends on your usage pattern. The best part is that the device also offers support for 22W fast charging tech and USB Type C. The camera output is decent enough, but users will get better results with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro. Overall, this is a well-rounded Vivo phone. Apart from this, phones like Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X are currently the best phones in the market that you can buy right now.

Features Vivo Z1x Price Rs 15,990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.38-inch -Full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy A50, A50s

In April 2020, Samsung will release the Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone. It is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. This is a mid-range phone, so don’t expect a flagship-level performance at such a lower price point. But, this Samsung phone won’t let you down when it comes to performance, camera, and battery. You also get a big 6.4-inch full HD+ display. It features a Super AMOLED panel, meaning the saturation levels are on point. Samsung has also launched the successor to the Galaxy A50.

The Galaxy A50s comes with a price label of Rs 19,999, and its 48-megapixel camera can offer very good shots in the daytime. For the same price, Xiaomi’s Redmi 20 is also available and it offers a notch-less display, a slightly superior processor and more. But, if you are looking for a good non-Chinese phone, then this is currently one of the best phones that you can buy.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Samsung Galaxy A50s Price 16990 19999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 Exynos 9610 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 is a mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. With this phone, you get a great display, decent chipset, contemporary design, a decent set of cameras, and uncluttered and up-to-date software. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. There is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode.

Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor. It is priced at Rs 16,599 in India.

Features Nokia 7.2 Price Rs 16,599 Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh

Infinix Hot 8

This Infinix phone is priced at Rs 6,999. For the price, it offers a lot of features, including a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and a whopping 6.5-inch display. Apart from these, the company is also offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a very low price. With this device, you can get decent enough shots in ideal lighting situations.

Features Infinix Hot 8 Price Rs 6,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Oppo A9 2020

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with stereo speakers, good battery life, capable hardware and reverse charging capability. You also get an attractive design along with good built quality. You will get good enough shots with the primary 48-megapixel rear camera. Here Oppo is not offering an AMOLED panel, but you do get a big 6.5-inch FHD+ display. There are other phones too in the market that offer slightly better features at an affordable price. These include Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30s, and Realme X.

Features Oppo A9 2020 Price Rs 15,990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline