5G Phones: 5G network was first introduced commercially in 2019. The 5th generation of wireless technology is a successor to 4G. Reports suggest that this new service will turn up 100 times faster than its predecessor. The telecom operators, including Vodafone, Airtel, and Reliance Jio, have few days to submit their bids for the upcoming 5th generation technology in India. Undoubtedly, if 5G comes into action in India, then the speed of the data would reach up to 10 gigabits per second. That means the users will be able to download a full-length HD movie just in seconds. South Korea, the US, and China have already switched on to 5G technology, India is yet to test its connectivity. There is still uncertainty about how 5G networks and 5G phones will work in India.

The Department of Telecommunication in India pronounced that the auction for the 5G technology will take place in the quarter of April-June 2020. However, they are yet to determine when the system preliminaries will start. Companies like Micromax, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, and One Plus already sell 5G phones in Australia, the US, and Europe.

Check out Upcoming 5G Phones in India:

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Phone:

One Plus 8 Pro is an upcoming smartphone to be launched in India in 2020 with a display of 6.65 inches. The leaked specifications mention that OnePlus 8 Pro will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem. This Upcoming and latest smartphone rumors to bring on the plate a raft of top-tier hardware that’s going to support 5G connectivity. OnePlus has already received BIS certification in India and expects to launch until Q2 2020.

The Upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to launch with 120Hz display and packs up to 128GB RAM. OnePlus 8 lineups will include OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro. The processor of OnePlus 8 Pro expects to have an Octa-core. On the camera front, this upcoming smartphone will bring 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Primary cameras along with digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. The image resolution will support 8000 X 6000 Pixels with LED flash and Exposure compensation and ISO control. It looks like One Plus has already outmatched itself to be one of the best phones of 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Phone:

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 Pro is an upcoming smartphone expected to launch in India in 2020. In addition to the 5G support, this forthcoming smartphone builds upon the host of new features and improvements. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G powered by Snapdragon 855 + SoC that will run on the Octa-core processor. The super AMOLED display is the chief feature of Mi 9 Pro that has a 6.39-inch height. For game lovers, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro assists an Adreno 640 GPU and an 8GB RAM. With a battery capacity of 4000mAh, Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone will feature Bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch.

On-screen front, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro will come with Corning Gorilla Glass v6 with Capacitive touchscreen and Multi-touch. The camera of this upcoming smartphone will feature 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Primary Cameras along with phase detection autofocus, Continuous Autofocus, and Laser Autofocus. The LED Flash and high dynamic range mode have made this smartphone best among upcoming phones launched in India in 2020. The camera features include Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 5G Phone:

Everything we know so far about this most anticipated smartphone of 2020 is that Samsung is renaming its Galaxy S11 as S20. Samsung has always been a game-changer in the gadget industry, and with launching Galaxy S20, the company is bringing a supercharged phone of the year. Speculations are rife that the Galaxy S20 will give a hard-bitten competition to Apple’s Airpods Pro by launching Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. The dramatic improvements that Samsung brought into this sensational smartphone are equipping its camera with a 48MP telephoto lens, which is proficient enough for a 5X optical zoom.

One more important thing that’s going to make this smartphone stand disparate in terms of its camera is its colossal and extensive 108 Mega Pixel primary camera using pixel binning technology. The leaked images about this rumored smartphone claim that this time the Samsung is coming up with quite a hefty smartphone of 221gms, supporting a massive 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200. The report asserts that Galaxy S20 will come in a Cloud Blue color with a beefy 5,000mAh battery. The phone rumors about using Samsung’s newly unveiled Snapdragon 865 that has more power efficiency. With their past two major phone releases with 5G technology, Samsung is likely to have 5G for Galaxy s20.

Nokia 10 5G Phone:

Although Nokia has not yet confirmed the launch date of its Nokia 10 5G, it has confirmed launching its upcoming smartphone under the head of HMD Global. Powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 835, Nokia 10 will enter the league of 5G networks and 5G Phones. On the camera front, this upcoming smartphone offers 16MP + 8MP Dual Primary Cameras and 13MP front camera along with Phase Detection autofocus and Laser autofocus. Other than Optical Image Stabilization, Nokia 10 has Dual-color LED Flash. The leaked images and current news claims that this upcoming smartphone will have Exposure Compensation, ISO Control, Continuous Shooting Modes, High Dynamic Range Mode, Digital Zoom, Autoflash, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

The battery capacity of the Nokia 10 5G is 4000mAh. It has an internal memory of 128 GB and Expandable Memory of up to 256 GB. The screen size of the Nokia 10 5G is 6.0 inches, with 2160 X 3840 pixels. This upcoming smartphone exhibits a super AMOLED touchscreen display, which can offer an impeccable experience while gaming or watching videos. V5 Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen, and a finger sensor adds more to the device.

Realme X50 5G Phone:

Realme X50 5G has set a new benchmark in the list of Upcoming Smartphones as it has just got benchmarked at An Tu Tu, a Chinese and most popular Bench marking app in the world commonly used to benchmark phones and other devices. Running on the Snapdragon 765G chipset, Realme X50 5G assists an Octa-core Kryo 475 processor. The smartphone has an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Internal Memory for gaming and multitasking. The first batch of Realme X50 5G has launched in China, and now it has headed towards Russia. As of now, date is not confirmed as to when this upcoming smartphone will launch in India. But we are expecting it soon!