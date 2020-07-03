comscore 5G phones - Best 5G mobiles launched in India - 5G Phone Launch Date
5G Phones in India: The Next-Generation Smartphones that are launched in India

Check Out 5G Smartphones Launched in India with prices, launch date, specifications, features

  Updated: July 3, 2020 1:46 PM IST
5G Phones

5G Phones: 5G network was first introduced commercially in 2019. The 5th generation of wireless technology is a successor to 4G. Reports suggest that this new service will turn up 100 times faster than its predecessor. The telecom operators, including VodafoneAirtel, and Reliance Jio, have few days to submit their bids for the upcoming 5th generation technology in India. Undoubtedly, if 5G comes into action in India, then the speed of the data would reach up to 10 gigabits per second. That means the users will be able to download a full-length HD movie just in seconds. South Korea, the US, and China have already switched on to 5G technology, India is yet to test its connectivity. There is still uncertainty about how 5G networks and 5G phones will work in India. Also Read - OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro spotted on Amazon India ahead of official launch

The Department of Telecommunication in India pronounced that the auction for the 5G technology will take place in the quarter of April-June 2020. However, they are yet to determine when the system preliminaries will start. Companies like MicromaxOppoXiaomiHuaweiSamsung, and One Plus already sell 5G phones in Australia, the US, and Europe. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Check out 5G Phones in India:

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Phone:

One Plus 8 Pro launched with 6.78 inches Fluid AMOLED display along with Resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi and aspect Ratio of 19.8:9. This latest phone supports sRGB, Display P3 and has screen protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Other features include Adaptive Display, Vibrant Color Effect Pro, Motion Graphics Smoothing, Reading Mode, and Night Mode. OnePlus 8 Pro powers by OxygenOS based on Android 10 and runs by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It brings Adreno 650 GPU with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by 4510 mAh (non-removable) battery with X55 5G Chipset. The battery of OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A) and 30W Wireless Charging. OnePlus 8 pro is one of the best gaming phone to play pubg or call of duty. Also Read - Realme X50 5G update rolling out with new optimizations and bug fixes

On camera front, OnePlus 8 Pro’s Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens. The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45. OnePlus 8 Pro has Dual LED Flash, 3× hybrid zoom, and Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF). Other video features include CINE aspect ratio video recording, Video HDR, Cat&Dog face detect & focus, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Super Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Audio Zoom, and Audio 3D. OnePlus 8 Pro records 4K video at 30/60 fps. The Super Slow Motion: 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240fps of this phone makes it a unique one. OnePlus has launched one of the best android phone in India in 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Phone:

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 along with Octa-core processor with 5G support. The phone has Adreno 650 GPU up to 587MHz and the 5th generation AIE processor. Mi 10 comes in 8GB + 128GB variant with LPDDR5 memory. The price of this storage variant is Rs 49,999 in India. The Chinese company is also selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This storage variant of the Mi 10 is priced at Rs 54,999 in India. It is currently available for pre-order, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 will go on sale in India via Amazon.in. You can get free Mi wireless earphones if you pre-order the Mi 10 in India. Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster.

On camera front, Mi 10 brings the Rear camera of 108MP Quad Camera+ OIS + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens.  On front, the phone has 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera along with Panorama selfie, Full screen camera frame, Palm shutter, Front camera HDR, and many more. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display. The battery of Mi 10 includes 4780mAh which supports Triple Fast Charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra 5G phone:

Samsung has given a Quad HD Plus Dynamic Amoled 2x display of 6.2 in this phone, which has a resolution of 1,440×3,200 pixels. Along with this, users have got support of 8 GB and 12 GB RAM with 7nm octa core processor for better performance in this phone. At the same time, this phone works on Android 10 operating system.

Talking about the camera, Samsung has given a triple rear camera setup in this device, which has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Apart from this, a 10-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone. At the same time, the company has given 4000 mAh battery with fast charging of 25 watts.

Realme X50 5G phone:

Realme X50 5G  is equipped with a 6.57-inch display with high-performance Snapdragon 765G processor. The Realme X50 supports dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This handset support Adreno 620 GPU along with 5th Generation AI processing engine. This smartphone is offering up to 12GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The 5G handset features a total of four cameras on the back. One will also find a wide angle dual-camera setup on the front. The rear camera setup includes 64 million ultra clear wide angle main camera, 12 million Telephoto lens, 8 million ultra wide angle camera, and 2 million macro lens. It runs on Android 10.

The phone features Fifth Generation Corning Gorilla Glass. Realme X50 5G has 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 with 4200mAh battery capacity. It has Standard 5V / 6A Flash Charger Adapter, Type-C interface, and Battery capacity rating 4100mAh.

FAQs related to upcoming 5G phones in India:

Q. Is 5G phone available in India?

Ans: Right now two 5G phone available in india first one is realme X50 Pro and 2nd one is Vivo iqoo3. realme x50 starting price is 40k and iqoo3 price is 37k. but 5g network not avilable in india yet.

Q. When 5G mobile is coming in India?

Ans: First 5G phone will be realme x50 pro in India with Snapdragon 865, 65 watt India’s fastest charger and 90hz super AMOLED display. It will launch on Feb 24 2020 and second 5G phone will be realme X50 Pro.

Q. Will 4G mobile support 5G?

Ans. While 5G is new and will keep improving, so too will 4G. 5G builds on 4G, so users will see faster 4G LTE speeds particularly when paired with 5G. They’ll also see lower latencies thanks to the steps operators are taking with 5G.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 3, 2020 12:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 3, 2020 1:46 PM IST

Best Sellers