comscore Android 10 update: Here's when these phones will get the latest OS
  • Home
  • News
  • Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones
News

Android 10 update: Here's when the latest OS will be available on these Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones

News

Check out the list of Xiaomi, Nokia, Realme and Samsung phones that will receive the latest Android 10 update in the coming days (or weeks).

  • Published: January 13, 2020 12:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

Last year in September, Google introduced its latest Android 10 OS. A lot of brands have already started releasing the latest Android 10 OS for their phones. A few weeks back, Realme revealed that it will start rolling the Android 10 update starting January 2020. Both the Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT phones will get the Android 10 update in January 2020. Xiaomi also released the latest Android 10 OS for its Mi A2 phone, and the company is expected to push the same update for other devices too.

Related Stories


While OnePlus has already released the Android 10 update for its 2018 phones, Samsung is also soon expected to release the latest OS for the Galaxy S9 series. Last month, a few Nokia phones received the Android 10 update and other devices are expected to get the update in the coming days. To recall, the latest Android 10 update will offer features like improved privacy controls, system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, native screen recording and more. Check out the list of Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung and Realme phones that will receive the Android 10 update in the coming days (or weeks).

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones to get Android 10 update soon

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi has started rolling the Android 10 update for the Mi A2. This suggests that Xiaomi will soon release the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 too. Replying to a tweet, Mi India Support recently confirmed that the company is “working on Android 10 for Mi A3 and it will be rolled out soon.”

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price Rs 12,499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Phones like Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have already received the latest Android OS update. Xiaomi just recently pushed the same update for the Redmi Note 7, which is for the users who are based in China. This suggests that Xiaomi will roll out the Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 7 in India in the coming weeks.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Price Rs 9,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro recently received the latest Android 10 OS update in China, which is why the brand is expected to push the same update in India too in the coming weeks. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company’s one of the best phones that you can buy right now. It is available for Rs 14,999 via Amazon India.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price Rs 14,999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Nokia 2.2

HMD Global recently released the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus. Now, the company is soon expected to push the Android 10 update for the Nokia 2.2 as this phone is next in the list. This Nokia handset is currently available in India for Rs 5,999 via Flipkart.

Features Nokia 2.2
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.7-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh

Nokia 3.1 Plus

MD Global, which is home to Nokia phones, plans to upgrade most of its Nokia phones to Android 10 by Q2 2020. But, the Nokia 3.1 Plus units will get the Android 10 update in Q1 of 2020. In fact, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is expected to receive the Android 10 update in the coming weeks (or days). The entry-level device is currently available for Rs 6,959 in India.

Features Nokia 3.1 Plus
Price Rs 6,959
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Nokia 3.2

Similar to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, the Nokia 3.2 is also expected to get the update in the coming weeks (or days). As per the Nokia Android 10 roadmap, phones like Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco will get the latest Android OS in late Q1 2020.

Features Nokia 3.2
Price Rs 6,295
Chipset Snapdragon 429 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
Rear Camera 13MP with LED flash
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme XT

Realme’s Android 10 roadmap claims that the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro will be the first two phones to get the latest Android OS update in January 2020. This handset offers features like a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

Features Realme XT
Price Rs 15,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro is yet another phone from Realme which is expected to get the Android 10 update in the coming days. This handset was launched in India with features like 4,045mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The Realme 3 Pro also packs a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Features Realme 3 Pro
Price Rs 9,999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,045mAh

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro will get the Android 10 update in February 2020. This phone comes with a quad rear camera setup, a mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. Realme is currently shipping this phone with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price Rs 13,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to get the Android 10 update in the coming days (or in the first quarter of 2020.) The Galaxy S9 is currently available for as low as Rs 26,999, whereas the Galaxy S9+ can be purchased for Rs 29,999 via Flipkart. This flagship Samsung series was originally launched in India with a starting price label of Rs 57,900.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9
Price Rs 29,999 Rs 26,999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7)
Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M40

A few weeks back, Samsung shared a rough timeline of the update roll-out of different markets around the globe. The Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone will receive the update in the first quarter of 2020. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of this Galaxy phone is currently available for Rs 16,999 in India via Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40
Price Rs 16,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

As per Samsung’s roadmap, the Galaxy M30s will receive the Android 10 update in April 2020. However, the Samsung Galaxy M30s phone was recently spotted with Android 10 on Wi-Fi Alliance, meaning the update could arrive soon.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s
Price 13999
Chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 6000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 12:27 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens
News
OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

News

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

Gaming

Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

boAt Stone 200A Review

Review

boAt Stone 200A Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Top phones to soon get Android 10 update

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Breeno Assistant in China

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top phones to soon get Android 10 update

Top Products

Top phones to soon get Android 10 update
Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online
Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in mid-February

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in mid-February
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers, features

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi की Poco सीरीज नहीं हुई है बंद, कंपनी ने Poco F2 का ट्रेडमार्क किया फाइल

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 15 जनवरी को इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ पहली बार सेल पर आएगा

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन Sanpdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Nokia Smart TV की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन को Android 10 अपडेट मिली, ऐसे करें फोन को अपडेट

News

Top phones to soon get Android 10 update
Top Products
Top phones to soon get Android 10 update
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Breeno Assistant in China

News

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get Breeno Assistant in China
OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

News

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

News

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online