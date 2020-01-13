Last year in September, Google introduced its latest Android 10 OS. A lot of brands have already started releasing the latest Android 10 OS for their phones. A few weeks back, Realme revealed that it will start rolling the Android 10 update starting January 2020. Both the Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT phones will get the Android 10 update in January 2020. Xiaomi also released the latest Android 10 OS for its Mi A2 phone, and the company is expected to push the same update for other devices too.

While OnePlus has already released the Android 10 update for its 2018 phones, Samsung is also soon expected to release the latest OS for the Galaxy S9 series. Last month, a few Nokia phones received the Android 10 update and other devices are expected to get the update in the coming days. To recall, the latest Android 10 update will offer features like improved privacy controls, system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, native screen recording and more. Check out the list of Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung and Realme phones that will receive the Android 10 update in the coming days (or weeks).

Top Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones to get Android 10 update soon

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi has started rolling the Android 10 update for the Mi A2. This suggests that Xiaomi will soon release the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 too. Replying to a tweet, Mi India Support recently confirmed that the company is “working on Android 10 for Mi A3 and it will be rolled out soon.”

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Rs 12,499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,030mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Phones like Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have already received the latest Android OS update. Xiaomi just recently pushed the same update for the Redmi Note 7, which is for the users who are based in China. This suggests that Xiaomi will roll out the Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 7 in India in the coming weeks.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro recently received the latest Android 10 OS update in China, which is why the brand is expected to push the same update in India too in the coming weeks. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company’s one of the best phones that you can buy right now. It is available for Rs 14,999 via Amazon India.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh

Nokia 2.2

HMD Global recently released the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus. Now, the company is soon expected to push the Android 10 update for the Nokia 2.2 as this phone is next in the list. This Nokia handset is currently available in India for Rs 5,999 via Flipkart.

Features Nokia 2.2 Price 6999 Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.7-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3,000mAh

Nokia 3.1 Plus

MD Global, which is home to Nokia phones, plans to upgrade most of its Nokia phones to Android 10 by Q2 2020. But, the Nokia 3.1 Plus units will get the Android 10 update in Q1 of 2020. In fact, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is expected to receive the Android 10 update in the coming weeks (or days). The entry-level device is currently available for Rs 6,959 in India.

Features Nokia 3.1 Plus Price Rs 6,959 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,500mAh

Nokia 3.2

Similar to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, the Nokia 3.2 is also expected to get the update in the coming weeks (or days). As per the Nokia Android 10 roadmap, phones like Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco will get the latest Android OS in late Q1 2020.

Features Nokia 3.2 Price Rs 6,295 Chipset Snapdragon 429 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage Rear Camera 13MP with LED flash Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme XT

Realme’s Android 10 roadmap claims that the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro will be the first two phones to get the latest Android OS update in January 2020. This handset offers features like a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

Features Realme XT Price Rs 15,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro is yet another phone from Realme which is expected to get the Android 10 update in the coming days. This handset was launched in India with features like 4,045mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The Realme 3 Pro also packs a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro will get the Android 10 update in February 2020. This phone comes with a quad rear camera setup, a mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. Realme is currently shipping this phone with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price Rs 13,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to get the Android 10 update in the coming days (or in the first quarter of 2020.) The Galaxy S9 is currently available for as low as Rs 26,999, whereas the Galaxy S9+ can be purchased for Rs 29,999 via Flipkart. This flagship Samsung series was originally launched in India with a starting price label of Rs 57,900.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9 Price Rs 29,999 Rs 26,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7) Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M40

A few weeks back, Samsung shared a rough timeline of the update roll-out of different markets around the globe. The Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone will receive the update in the first quarter of 2020. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of this Galaxy phone is currently available for Rs 16,999 in India via Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price Rs 16,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

As per Samsung’s roadmap, the Galaxy M30s will receive the Android 10 update in April 2020. However, the Samsung Galaxy M30s phone was recently spotted with Android 10 on Wi-Fi Alliance, meaning the update could arrive soon.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Price 13999 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6000mAh

