Last year in September, Google introduced its latest Android 10 OS. A lot of brands have already started releasing the latest Android 10 OS for their phones. A few weeks back, Realme revealed that it will start rolling the Android 10 update starting January 2020. Both the Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT phones will get the Android 10 update in January 2020. Xiaomi also released the latest Android 10 OS for its Mi A2 phone, and the company is expected to push the same update for other devices too.
While OnePlus has already released the Android 10 update for its 2018 phones, Samsung is also soon expected to release the latest OS for the Galaxy S9 series. Last month, a few Nokia phones received the Android 10 update and other devices are expected to get the update in the coming days. To recall, the latest Android 10 update will offer features like improved privacy controls, system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, native screen recording and more. Check out the list of Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung and Realme phones that will receive the Android 10 update in the coming days (or weeks).
Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020
Top Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Realme phones to get Android 10 update soon
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi has started rolling the Android 10 update for the Mi A2. This suggests that Xiaomi will soon release the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 too. Replying to a tweet, Mi India Support recently confirmed that the company is “working on Android 10 for Mi A3 and it will be rolled out soon.”
|Features
|Xiaomi Mi A3
|Price
|Rs 12,499
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|OLED-6.1-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|4,030mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Phones like Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have already received the latest Android OS update. Xiaomi just recently pushed the same update for the Redmi Note 7, which is for the users who are based in China. This suggests that Xiaomi will roll out the Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 7 in India in the coming weeks.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Price
|Rs 9,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android Pie
|Display
|LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro recently received the latest Android 10 OS update in China, which is why the brand is expected to push the same update in India too in the coming weeks. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company’s one of the best phones that you can buy right now. It is available for Rs 14,999 via Amazon India.
|Features
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Price
|Rs 14,999
|Chipset
|Mediatek G90T SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.53-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Nokia 2.2
HMD Global recently released the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus. Now, the company is soon expected to push the Android 10 update for the Nokia 2.2 as this phone is next in the list. This Nokia handset is currently available in India for Rs 5,999 via Flipkart.
|Features
|Nokia 2.2
|Price
|6999
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|5.7-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|2GB RAM + 16GB storage
|Rear Camera
|13MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Battery
|3,000mAh
Nokia 3.1 Plus
MD Global, which is home to Nokia phones, plans to upgrade most of its Nokia phones to Android 10 by Q2 2020. But, the Nokia 3.1 Plus units will get the Android 10 update in Q1 of 2020. In fact, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is expected to receive the Android 10 update in the coming weeks (or days). The entry-level device is currently available for Rs 6,959 in India.
|Features
|Nokia 3.1 Plus
|Price
|Rs 6,959
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|2GB RAM with 16GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual 13MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|3,500mAh
Nokia 3.2
Similar to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, the Nokia 3.2 is also expected to get the update in the coming weeks (or days). As per the Nokia Android 10 roadmap, phones like Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco will get the latest Android OS in late Q1 2020.
|Features
|Nokia 3.2
|Price
|Rs 6,295
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 429 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
|Rear Camera
|13MP with LED flash
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme XT
Realme’s Android 10 roadmap claims that the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro will be the first two phones to get the latest Android OS update in January 2020. This handset offers features like a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and more.
|Features
|Realme XT
|Price
|Rs 15,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.4-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme 3 Pro
The Realme 3 Pro is yet another phone from Realme which is expected to get the Android 10 update in the coming days. This handset was launched in India with features like 4,045mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The Realme 3 Pro also packs a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC.
|Features
|Realme 3 Pro
|Price
|Rs 9,999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|4,045mAh
Realme 5 Pro
The Realme 5 Pro will get the Android 10 update in February 2020. This phone comes with a quad rear camera setup, a mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. Realme is currently shipping this phone with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Price
|Rs 13,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to get the Android 10 update in the coming days (or in the first quarter of 2020.) The Galaxy S9 is currently available for as low as Rs 26,999, whereas the Galaxy S9+ can be purchased for Rs 29,999 via Flipkart. This flagship Samsung series was originally launched in India with a starting price label of Rs 57,900.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Price
|Rs 29,999
|Rs 26,999
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
|Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Display
|sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
|sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
|Internal Memory
|64GB Storage + 6GB RAM
|64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
|Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
|Front Camera
|8MP AF (F1.7)
|8 MP AF (F1.7)
|Battery
|3500 mAh Battery
|3000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
A few weeks back, Samsung shared a rough timeline of the update roll-out of different markets around the globe. The Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone will receive the update in the first quarter of 2020. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of this Galaxy phone is currently available for Rs 16,999 in India via Amazon India.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M40
|Price
|Rs 16,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full-HD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|32MP + 5MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,500mAh
Samsung Galaxy M30s
As per Samsung’s roadmap, the Galaxy M30s will receive the Android 10 update in April 2020. However, the Samsung Galaxy M30s phone was recently spotted with Android 10 on Wi-Fi Alliance, meaning the update could arrive soon.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M30s
|Price
|13999
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with OneUI
|Display
|6.4-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|6000mAh
Story Timeline
You Might be Interested
12999
12999