Android 10 update: 10 phones that will not get the OS, is yours on the list?
News

Android 10 update: These phones will not get the latest OS, is yours on the list?

Top Products

Check out the list of top 10 Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme phones that will not get the latest Android 10 update.

  Published: December 20, 2019 2:20 PM IST
realme c1 review front

The Google Pixel devices were the first set phones that received the Android 10 update. Soon after that, phones like OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 started receiving the Android 10 OS. We have already covered which Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung and Nokia phones will be getting the latest Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020.

The mentioned smartphone brands have already confirmed the names of the phones that will get the Android 10 update. But are you aware of the list of phones that will not get the latest Android 10 update? We have researched and listed about 10 Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme smartphones that will not receive the latest Android OS. Owners of these smartphones who’ve been eagerly waiting for the Android 10 update, will find this news quite disappointed.

10 Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi phones that will not get Android 10 update

Realme 1

Realme has already confirmed that some of its older phones will not get the Android 10 -based ColorOS 7 software update. The Chinese company will start releasing the update for its product portfolio starting from January 2020. Realme 1 is one of many phones that will not get the update. It was launched back in the year 2018. Separately, a few weeks back, Realme 1 received an update that added Dark Mode, a redesigned notification centre style, Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature and more.

Features Realme 1
Price 8990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
OS Android Pie
Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160x1080pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,410mAh

Realme 2

Similar to Realme 1, Realme 2 won’t get the Android 10 update. Earlier this month, replying to a user query on Twitter, the company said, “We would like to inform you that ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 update will not be rolled out for realme 1/ realme U1/ realme C1/ realme 2.” This handset was unveiled with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Features Realme 2
Price 9499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
OS Android Pie-based ColorOS 5.1
Display 6.2-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-720×1520 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4,230mAh

Realme C1

The Realme C1 smartphone made its debut last year. This handset comes with a price label of Rs 6,999. It offers an entry-level Snapdragon 450 chipset, a 4,230mAh battery, dual rear camera setup and more. Realme launched this device with Android 8.1 Oreo, and it will not be updated to Android 10.

Features Realme C1
Price 6999
Chipset Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
OS Android Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1440 x 720
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera 13M + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,230mAh

Realme U1

This Realme phone is currently available for Rs 8,599. As the Realme U1 was launched in the year 2018, it shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset is already running on Android 9 Pie. The Realme 1 will not get the Android 10 update, similar to other mentioned Realme phones.

Features Realme U1
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung phones like Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10e have already received the Android 10 update. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which are Samsung’s flagship phones, will not get the latest Android OS. The Galaxy S8 is currently available for Rs 30,990.

Features Samsung Galaxy S8+ Samsung Galaxy S8
Price 53990 49990
Chipset Exynos 8895 octa-core SoC Samsung’s 64-bit Exynos 8895 SoC
OS Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI
Display Super AMOLED display-6.2-inch-1440 x 2960 pixels Super AMOLED Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5.0 Protection-5.8-inch -2960 x 1440 pixel
Internal Memory 64GB, 4GB RAM 64GB, 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture
Front Camera 8 MP 8 MP
Battery 3500 mAh battery 3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung recently pushed the latest Android 10 update for the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. These were supposed to receive the update in January 2020. But, the South Korean won’t be releasing the same update for the Galaxy M10, as per Samsung’s Android 10 roadmap.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10
Price 7499
Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh

Samsung Galaxy A30

The Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched back in May this year. Surprising, Samsung is not rolling out the Android 10 update for this phone too. This information is based on the Android 10 roadmap that Samsung has shared. This handset is listed with a price label of Rs 12,990 on Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30
Price 15490
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has already received the Android 10 update. The Galaxy Note 9 is one of many Samsung smartphones that will get the update in January 2020. But, its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t receive the Android 10 update, as per the company’s list.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Price 67900
Chipset Exynos 8895 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with TouchWiz UX
Display Super AMOLED display-6.3-inch-Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Internal Memory, 6 GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera 8 MP with Optical Image Stabilization
Battery 3300 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro was the first phone from Xiaomi to receive the Android 10 update. While a bunch of Xiaomi phones is soon expected to get the latest Android OS, the Redmi Note 5 series will not the Android 10 update. The Redmi Note 5 series was launched with Android 7 out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Price 13999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
OS Android 7.1.2 Nougat Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
Display 5.99-inch-FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 5.99 inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 32GB storage + 3GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP + 5 MP dual Camera 12 MP with 5-element lens, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Front Camera 20 MP 5 MP
Battery 4000 mAh battery 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi is soon expected to roll out the Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 7 series and Redmi Note 8. But its predecessor Redmi Note 6 will not get this software update. The Redmi Note 6 and its Pro version were launched with Android Oreo out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 6
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 636 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo
Display 6.26-inch, Full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 6.26-inch FHD+, 19:9
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP + 2MP 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: December 20, 2019 2:20 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

5

7499

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP

