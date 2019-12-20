The Google Pixel devices were the first set phones that received the Android 10 update. Soon after that, phones like OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 started receiving the Android 10 OS. We have already covered which Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung and Nokia phones will be getting the latest Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020.

The mentioned smartphone brands have already confirmed the names of the phones that will get the Android 10 update. But are you aware of the list of phones that will not get the latest Android 10 update? We have researched and listed about 10 Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme smartphones that will not receive the latest Android OS. Owners of these smartphones who’ve been eagerly waiting for the Android 10 update, will find this news quite disappointed.

10 Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi phones that will not get Android 10 update

Realme 1

Realme has already confirmed that some of its older phones will not get the Android 10 -based ColorOS 7 software update. The Chinese company will start releasing the update for its product portfolio starting from January 2020. Realme 1 is one of many phones that will not get the update. It was launched back in the year 2018. Separately, a few weeks back, Realme 1 received an update that added Dark Mode, a redesigned notification centre style, Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature and more.

Features Realme 1 Price 8990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core OS Android Pie Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160x1080pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,410mAh

Realme 2

Similar to Realme 1, Realme 2 won’t get the Android 10 update. Earlier this month, replying to a user query on Twitter, the company said, “We would like to inform you that ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 update will not be rolled out for realme 1/ realme U1/ realme C1/ realme 2.” This handset was unveiled with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Features Realme 2 Price 9499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC OS Android Pie-based ColorOS 5.1 Display 6.2-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-720×1520 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,230mAh

Realme C1

The Realme C1 smartphone made its debut last year. This handset comes with a price label of Rs 6,999. It offers an entry-level Snapdragon 450 chipset, a 4,230mAh battery, dual rear camera setup and more. Realme launched this device with Android 8.1 Oreo, and it will not be updated to Android 10.

Features Realme C1 Price 6999 Chipset Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC OS Android Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1440 x 720 Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera 13M + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,230mAh

Realme U1

This Realme phone is currently available for Rs 8,599. As the Realme U1 was launched in the year 2018, it shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset is already running on Android 9 Pie. The Realme 1 will not get the Android 10 update, similar to other mentioned Realme phones.

Features Realme U1 Price 8999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung phones like Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10e have already received the Android 10 update. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which are Samsung’s flagship phones, will not get the latest Android OS. The Galaxy S8 is currently available for Rs 30,990.

Features Samsung Galaxy S8+ Samsung Galaxy S8 Price 53990 49990 Chipset Exynos 8895 octa-core SoC Samsung’s 64-bit Exynos 8895 SoC OS Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI Display Super AMOLED display-6.2-inch-1440 x 2960 pixels Super AMOLED Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5.0 Protection-5.8-inch -2960 x 1440 pixel Internal Memory 64GB, 4GB RAM 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture Front Camera 8 MP 8 MP Battery 3500 mAh battery 3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung recently pushed the latest Android 10 update for the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. These were supposed to receive the update in January 2020. But, the South Korean won’t be releasing the same update for the Galaxy M10, as per Samsung’s Android 10 roadmap.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Price 7499 Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3,400mAh

Samsung Galaxy A30

The Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched back in May this year. Surprising, Samsung is not rolling out the Android 10 update for this phone too. This information is based on the Android 10 roadmap that Samsung has shared. This handset is listed with a price label of Rs 12,990 on Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Price 15490 Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has already received the Android 10 update. The Galaxy Note 9 is one of many Samsung smartphones that will get the update in January 2020. But, its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t receive the Android 10 update, as per the company’s list.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Price 67900 Chipset Exynos 8895 Octa-core 64-bit Processor OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with TouchWiz UX Display Super AMOLED display-6.3-inch-Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Internal Memory, 6 GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture) Front Camera 8 MP with Optical Image Stabilization Battery 3300 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro was the first phone from Xiaomi to receive the Android 10 update. While a bunch of Xiaomi phones is soon expected to get the latest Android OS, the Redmi Note 5 series will not the Android 10 update. The Redmi Note 5 series was launched with Android 7 out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price 13999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor OS Android 7.1.2 Nougat Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9 Display 5.99-inch-FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 5.99 inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 32GB storage + 3GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP + 5 MP dual Camera 12 MP with 5-element lens, ƒ/2.2 aperture Front Camera 20 MP 5 MP Battery 4000 mAh battery 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi is soon expected to roll out the Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 7 series and Redmi Note 8. But its predecessor Redmi Note 6 will not get this software update. The Redmi Note 6 and its Pro version were launched with Android Oreo out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Price 13999 – Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo Display 6.26-inch, Full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 6.26-inch FHD+, 19:9 Internal Memory 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP + 2MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline