Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

We recently spoke of how popular mobile games have become in the recent times. And as true this is for Android, it holds true for Apple’s iOS devices as well. Apple is one of the most popular smartphone makers in the world and iOS is a delight to use. Even though Apple feels that it should put a price tag on anything and everything, some game developers on iOS see things differently. Hence, like Android there are plenty of free games on the App Store. But some games are paid, and yet they have good numbers. Here’s a list of 25 iOS games that everyone must play at least once on their lifetime.

Fortnite

This popular PC and console game released on mobile and immediately became one of the most popular.

Description: Fortnite Battle Royale is the always free, always evolving, multiplayer game where you and your friends battle to be the last one standing in an intense 100 player PvP mode. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

PUBG Mobile

This is definitely one of the most popular mobile games ever to launch and it has the numbers to prove it. The mobile version of the game is much more popular than the PC or console versions.

Description: The official PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS designed exclusively for mobile. Play free anywhere, anytime. PUBG MOBILE delivers the most intense free-to-play multiplayer action on mobile. Drop in, gear up, and compete. Survive epic 100-player battles, and fast-paced 4v4 team deathmatch and zombie modes. Survival is key and the last one standing wins. Be the one!

Angry Birds Rio

Slinging birds to destroy structures and pigs has never been this fun. It is definitely one of the most popular games ever.

Description: The original Angry Birds have been kidnapped and taken to the magical city of Rio de Janeiro! They’ve managed to escape, but now they must save their friends Blu and Jewel – two rare macaws and the stars of the hit movies, Rio and Rio 2.

Clash of Clans

Now, this is a different take on the MMORPG genre where each player gets a whole city to control and take on other players.

Description: Join millions of players worldwide as you build your village, raise a clan, and compete in epic Clan Wars!

Crossy Road

If you’ve ever wondered why that chicken crossed the road, then this is the game to play.

Description: Why did the Chicken cross the road? Why did the Pigeon leave THAT there? Why did Specimen 115 abduct that cow? And why did Unihorse eat all that candy?

Words With Friends

If you’ve ever liked Scrabble, then this is the game for you. Engage your friends in this game of wits and challenge them to take you on.

Description: Keep in touch with your friends by playing Words With Friends. PLAY the simple word-building game you know and love. CONNECT with your friends through in-game chat.

DEVICE 6

This one’s a surreal thriller that involves clues and solving puzzles.

Description: A surreal thriller in which the written word is your map, as well as your narrator. DEVICE 6 plays with the conventions of games and literature, entwines a story with geography and blends puzzle and novella, to draw players into an intriguing mystery of technology and neuroscience.

Fruit Ninja

Being a ninja is a very popular dream, and it is possible in this safe environment where the enemies are just fruits.

Description: Welcome to the dojo, ninja. Your objective: become a master of slicing fruit! What better way to do that than play Fruit Ninja, the original hit fruit-slicing mobile game?

Dumb Ways to Die 2

This was originally an advertisement from Metro Trains Melbourne, and it became so popular, that they made a game out of it.

Description: Following the massive success of Dumb Ways to Die, we are giving the world something fresh, new and original to fall in love with: a sequel. Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games has taken the world by storm. Boasting all new levels and challenges, leader boards, as well as a cast of new characters, Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games is bringing train safety message to the world in a cheeky and fun way.

Hearthstone

This is a card game with a twist where they have powers and magic.

Description: A card game set in the Warcraft universe and designed by the master game makers at Blizzard, Hearthstone retains all of the warmth and charm of its source material while crafting a new experience that’s both deviously strategic and infinitely collectible. It’s a well-balanced game that’s forever growing: Blizzard has continued to add new expansions, adventures, cards, and modes long after its release.

Jetpack Joyride

This side scroller will have you on the edge of your seat with all the challenges it throws in the mix.

Description: Bullet-powered jetpacks! Giant mechanical dragons! Birds that poop money! Suit up with a selection of the coolest jetpacks ever made and test your skills as legendary action hero Barry Steakfries. Over 500 million players can’t be wrong.

Monument Valley

This is one of the most visually enchanting game that has been created for mobile. Monument Valley is a testament to the great work Indie developers are doing in the recent times.

Description: In Monument Valley you will manipulate impossible architecture and guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world. Monument Valley is a surreal exploration through fantastical architecture and impossible geometry. Guide the silent princess Ida through mysterious monuments, uncovering hidden paths, unfolding optical illusions and outsmarting the enigmatic Crow People.

Kingdom Rush

This game has some impressive geography that makes it an exciting prospect to explore and find new stuff.

Description: Fight on forests, mountains and wastelands, customizing your defensive strategy with different tower upgrades and specializations! Rain fire upon your enemies, summon reinforcements, command your troops, recruit elven warriors and face legendary monsters on a quest to save the Kingdom from the forces of darkness!

Lara Croft GO

This is a classic take on the Tomb Raider games and its protagonist Lara Croft. This is an over the head pov game.

Description: Lara Croft GO is a turn-based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world. Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges as you uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom.

Ridiculous Fishing — A Tale of Redemption

If you like fishing and doing crazy stuff at the same time, then this definitely is your game to look into.

Description: Follow Billy as he tries to find redemption from his uncertain past. Chase your destiny on the high seas and embark on a heroic quest for glory and gills.

The Room Pocket

This one is a puzzle game of some repute and has been celebrated world over for every aspect of it.

Description: How are you, old friend? If you’re reading this, then it worked. I only hope you can still forgive me. We’ve never seen eye to eye on my research, but you must put such things behind you. You are the only one to whom I can turn. You must come at once, for we are all in great peril. I trust you remember the house? My study is the highest room. Press forward with heart. There is no way back now.

FIFA Soccer

Though we don’t really understand why this is called FIFA Soccer, it still happens to be one of the best football games on mobile.

Description: Experience all-new gameplay, graphics, 11 v 11 Head to Head mode, team Chemistry, and an upgraded game engine in Season 3 of FIFA Mobile. It’s the world’s game, taken to a whole new level for mobile. Plus, compete in live events featuring the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League! Build your Ultimate Team and take on opponents as you train any player to superstar status, attack rivals, and engage in fresh daily content all season long.

rymdkapsel

Did you get confused with the name of the game? Well so did we. But it turns out that this is a wonderful game of minimalist strategy.

Description: rymdkapsel is a meditative strategy game set in space. Take on the challenge of building the best possible station by commanding your minions and exploring the galaxy around you. Imagine a strategy game where you don’t have to worry about selecting units or mounting attacks on your enemies, but rather can focus on building the best base possible.

Spaceteam

Feel like handling a team in outer space? This is the game for you where things can become a little crazy.

Description: Do you like pushing buttons and shouting at your friends? Do you like discharging Clip-jawed Fluxtrunions? If you answered yes, or no, then you might have what it takes to be on a Spaceteam.

Super Hexagon

This is one of those mobile games inspired after the merry-go-round at the fairs, where the hexagon will keep revolving and players will have to survive it.

Description: Super Hexagon is a minimal action game by Terry Cavanagh, with music by Chipzel.

Tilt to Live

You think you have good reflexes? Test this and try to survive all the assaults.

Description: Would you enjoy unleashing a screaming flock of heat-seeking cluster missiles? A flash-freezing blast of glacial ice? Or transforming into a buzz saw of razor-sharp spikes? Then you’re in luck. That stuff is in this game. Help yourself to a variety of unique gametypes, unlockable weapons, and diabolical award challenges. No buttons or thumbsticks to fumble around with, just tilt. Tilt for your life.

Vainglory

Now this is a worthy competitor to the MOBA Mobile Legends. This has an interesting build where it differs from other games.

Description: Vainglory is an award winning free-to-play cross-platform MOBA with the strategic depth and mechanical skill that you’d expect from a PC title, but playable with your friends anywhere on any device.

Woah! Dave

If you’ve ever been a fan of the Dangerous Dave on DOS, then relive those moments on this rerun of the game.

Description: From the folks behind the BIT.TRIP series comes the frantic insanity that is WOAH DAVE! Help our hero, Dave Lonuts, survive an insane alien invasion and line his pockets with shiny pennies.