With a number of us still working from our homes, work pressure is at its peak. And to handle such high pressures a number of you might be looking to upgrade your office or personal laptop. The laptop market is filled with multiple laptops with similar specifications, which is why a lot of you might be confused about which one you should get. To make your life a bit easier, here we have curated a list of the top 5 laptops you can get under Rs 30,000 in India.

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India

Lenovo V15

Lenovo V15 is an entry-level laptop priced at Rs 28,480 on Amazon. Even though it comes with a DOS operating system, it is still one of the best laptops you can get on this list, considering it is powered by the 3 3250U processor.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch TN panel with an HD resolution. It comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 16GB) and a 1 TB hard drive. The laptop comes with integrated AMD graphics and has a claimed battery life of up to 5 hours.

Avita Pura

Avita Pura priced at Rs 28,499 on Amazon also comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor like the Lenovo V15, but the 3200U configuration. It comes with the AMD Radeon Vega 3 GPU paired with 8GB DDR4 of RAM and with a 256GB SSD. The device features a 14-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a full HD resolution. The laptop runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home in S Mode and comes with a battery life of up to 10 hours. It is arguably the best laptop to get in this list of the top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000.

Asus VivoBook 14

Asus VivoBook 14 is currently available on Amazon at Rs 26,990. It sports a 14-inch LED anti-glare display with slim bezels and a full HD resolution. The laptop is powered by the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor paired with the AMD Radeon Vega 2 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM paired with a 1TB hard drive. You can expand the RAM up to 12GB and can also add an M.2 SSD to expand the storage. It runs ‘s Windows 10 Home operating system and comes with Microsoft Home & Student 2019. The laptop also features a fingerprint reader and has a battery life of 6 hours.

Dell Inspiron 3595

Dell Inspiron has one of the best build’s among all of the listed laptops and is currently available at Rs 27,990 on Flipkart. The laptop features a 15.6-inch LED TrueLife display with an HD resolution. It is powered by the AMD A9 dual core 9425 APU processor with the AMD Radeon R5 APU integrated graphics. It comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM expandable up to 16GB along with a 1TB hard drive. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home operating system pre-loaded with Office Home & Student 2019. It also comes with support for Waves Maxx Audio support.

HP 15

HP 15 is available on Amazon at Rs 29,490. It comes with a 15.6-inch HD WLED BrightView display paired with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor and AMD Radeon Vega 3 GPU. The device features 4GB of DDR4 RAM expandable up to 16GB along with a 1TB hard drive. It runs Windows 10 Home operating system and is backed by a 41 WHr battery.