From ordering food online to make payments, various Best android apps launch in 2020. These apps are here for us to make things easier for us. But the issue is there are endless apps on google play store, and you can’t decide which is the best one for you. So, here we bring for you the best apps that launch from January to March in 2020. Some of the apps confuse you due to the similarity they have. We have tests some of the best apps, including camera apps, fitness apps, photo editors, to improve your search criteria. These personalize best android apps that launch from January to March 2020 will secure your phone. These apps also make your phone best works for you. The reviews given about the apps can also help you to drill down, which are best. But these reviews can be a false manipulation, and that’s where we come to assist you in selecting some of the best apps that can make your life more comfortable at the time of Coronavirus outbreak. These apps will also help while working from home and make your work effortless and accessible.

Here’s the list of Best android apps that launch from January to March 2020:

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is an artificial intelligence develops by Google and which helps you keep pace with your daily work and routine. It can engage in a two-way conversation. The helpful features of Google Assistant make it a Best android app of 2020. It was an extension of Google Now. This best android app of 2020 supports both voice and text entry. In Google Assistant, you don’t need to say ‘Hey Google’ all the time because it starts talking to you without needing a trigger phase. Some of the features of Google Assistant that makes it one of the best android apps of 2020 are:

Make appointments

Send Messages

Control your devices

Play content on your Chromecast

Read your notifications

Real-time spoken translations

Open apps on your phone

Access information from your calendars

Find information online

Book restaurants, weather directions, and news telecast for you

Control your music

Check-in, your flight

It also has an interpreter mode that helps you talk to Google assistant in any language and get a real-time spoken and written translation.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best android apps from January to March 2020. It is a reward-based program develops by Google. Initially, the apps developed for the users to do a survey and earn rewards. The reviews are concise. Sometimes only one or two questions, and these questions are straightforward. It gives virtual currency in your account. As soon as you download Google’s opinion rewards, you’ll need to connect your PayPal account with the app. According to Google-

“The amount of money that’s paid out per survey depends upon the length and complexity of the survey itself.”

If you complete enough surveys to accumulate at least $2, then Google will automatically transfer the amount to your account. Google’s opinion rewards show when the next credit is going to expire. The expiration date of your loan will display under the total balance in the app. You can also see when your amount is getting expire

Dropbox

Dropbox is a file hosting service that offers personal cloud, cloud storage, file synchronization, and client software. You can access Dropbox from any device. It has all the features which you need for security purpose while sharing files. These features include access, security, backing up data, sharing, tool availability, and free storage. It is a cloud-based productivity tool where you can store your essential documents, files, and photos. You can share these files with anyone on the cloud. It is one of the best apps from January to March 2020. It is free, and you can use it by creating an account on it.

Dropbox is available for all devices and platforms including, iPhone, Android devices, blackberry, and iPad. The essential feature of Dropbox is its encryption security. It uses 256-bit AES encryption security to share files. You can store up to 100 GB of your data, documents, and pictures based on pay costs. Another essential feature of Dropbox is that you can access it from anywhere and anytime.

Tasker

Tasker is an automation app that performs tasks, including time, date, gesture, event, application, and location. In simple terms, it controls your android device applications and its capabilities. Without the need of a particular home screen. Some of the tasks that can be done with the help of Tasker are:

Text-to-speech and read out loud incoming SMS text

Pause music playback

Change the home icon for any application

Record call times

Track your phone location

Make automatic recordings

Turn on airplane mode during the night

Launch a music application

Wake up with a random song

Ringer high volume at office

Netflix

Nowadays, it’s hard for a digital lover to imagine their life without Netflix. Netflix is an American media service that streams original web series, movies, and many other videos in a 4K HDR quality. Netflix is one of the best android apps from January to March 2020. There are various hidden features of Netflix that not everyone knows about. These features are:

Watch multiple shows at one time

Adding shows to your list

Turn off autoplay

Skip introductions

Downloading shows

Wi-Fi only downloads

Deleting your browsing history

Changing bitrates

Watching Ultra HD 4K content

NOVA Launcher

Nova Launcher is a fantastic, adjustable, and flexible home screen substitution. It carries propelled highlights to improve your home screens, yet stays an extraordinary, easy to use decision for everybody. Regardless of whether you need to redesign your home screens or are searching for a cleaner, quicker home launcher, Nova is the appropriate response. You can likewise decide on Nova Launcher prime for maximum capacity highlights. These features include App drawer groups, Custom icon swipe gestures, Ap drawer groups, and Hide apps.

Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the best apps for working from home during coronavirus outbreak. Having a Google account for accessing drive gives you lots of benefits. These benefits include 15GB of free storage for storing files, pictures, videos, and essential documents. You can collaborate with your teammates and share your documents, files, or spreadsheets. Google Drive helps you make a presentation with docs, sheets and slides app. Not only it helps in sharing documents, but you can also scan with a drive for android.

You can also access Google drive offline. Make available your files offline on the drive so that you can access and view them when your internet service is not available on your pc or mobile.