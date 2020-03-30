The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India increases to 1071, and the death toll rises to 29. This heartbreaking and challenging situation across India and all over the world has stopped daily activities and essential works. From ordering food online to make payments, various Best android apps developed in Coronavirus. With these apps, many companies building apps that can help people to track the virus and up-to-date news and information about the Coronavirus pandemic. These apps can also help in finding if you have been in contact with people infects with the Coronavirus.

Here is the list of Best Apps developed in Coronavirus Outbreak:

Corona Kavach

The Indian Government launches a beta version of a Covid-19 tracking mobile application. It helps in keeping your track if you cross a path with Coronavirus infected patient. The Coronavirus Outbreak is significantly increasing in the country, and with death tolls rising to 29, the scenario is getting intense day by day. The App develops in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and IT and NITI Aayog.

This App tracks the location of the user and then tells whether he has encountered any corona positive person. This App is straightforward to use. It asks you questions related to difficulty in breathing, your temperature, and travel history. You can download Corona Kavach app from Google Play Store. It is one of the best apps developed in Coronavirus Outbreak. Here’s the step of how to use Corona Kavach App:

Open the Corona Kavach app, and you will see a screen that says that this App has been created by MeitY and MHFW.

After tapping on the next few screens of the App, it asks you permission to track your location. This App asks the user to register with the One Time Password (OTP) sent on his mobile.

On the homepage of the App, you get the essential information related to the number of people infected with corona, the number of cured people, and deaths. You can also fill up a list of questions to know your status by going to the menu.

A one-hour countdown will begin by clicking on Corona Kavach’s logo. This countdown will tell how long the application is tracking your location.

If you come in contact with someone whose status sets as infected, in this case, the App can send an alert.

Quarantine or Q-app

Indian Government is trying its best to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. The Government is collaborating with tech companies to build an app that can come up with solutions to manage the situation. In this regard, Founders of urban company, Udhyam.org, Vokal and Bounce ideated an app known as Quarantine or Q-app. The App is awaiting government approval to launch soon. The App will help users to gather information related to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Government also expresses interest in working with Tech companies to control the pandemic.

The founder of Udhyam Learning Foundation, Mekin Maheshwari, said:

“This is to enable people to self-declare their home quarantine and then use that to build a zoning strategy which the government could use.”

The App will give color code information that will identify areas that are affected by a large number of positive cases. Tech companies are taking examples from other countries and learning what the measures that can be made during the Coronavirus Outbreak are. These companies are testing solutions that can help in enforcing people to maintain social distancing. Aprameya Radhakrishnan, co-founder of Vokal shares the idea and says:

“The value addition that we are bringing on board is the technology that startups are good at.”

The App will send Push notifications and expecting people who are in Quarantine to respond.

The Geographic Information System (GIS)

The Municipal Corporation of Surat launches a tracker application known as The Geographic Information System to monitor the movement of those who ask to follow the Quarantine days. The App starts in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, and Vadodra. The Principal Secretary of Health Jayanti said in a statement:

“Apart from GIS mapping, the app is equipped with `Geo Fencing’ to alert the authorities if the person moves away from a specific area. It will help us track the movements of around 20,000 persons who are under home quarantine.”

The App will help the Government to keep track of 3,600 home-quarantine people in the city. The App will ask you to give details of your location and travel history. There’s a button in the App that a user will have to push every hour to update their whereabouts.

Other than location details, users have to fill a form twice a day, filing information including symptoms, cough, difficulty in breathing, and fever. Users also need to attach a selfie so that doctors can assess them remotely.

IIT Delhi develops App

To control the Coronavirus Outbreak in India, IIT Delhi students develops an app to trace individuals who came across with Coronavirus patients. The application uses Bluetooth technology to identify people who came in contact with Coronavirus infected patients within 2 meters of range. Five students from IIT Delhi, including Arshad Naseer, Gulshan Jahagid, Vikas Upadhyay, Pankaj Singh, and Anchal Sharma . The application provides secure and reliable data.

Hyderabad Techie develops App

Union and State Government both are taking various steps to control Coronavirus lockdown. A techie in Hyderabad has now develops an app to enable social distancing. The App generates by Vijayanand Reddy to help citizens to understand the practice of social distancing at markets, grocery stores, and supermarkets. He said:

“We have about 2,500 flats and 8,000 people residing in our apartment complex. We also have an in- house medical shop and a super bazaar. Residents of the apartment have already stated booking slots for the super bazaar, and there has been a substantial reduction in the length of queues.”

You can book a slot at grocery stores, and they will receive an SMS with a desired allocated timing. There are two types of time slots- One is a 5-minute time slot, and the other is 15 minutes time slot. The 5-minute slot is available for buying milk, bread, and eggs. The 15-minute time slot is available to purchase big grocery items. The SMS will cost 15 paise per message. One of the apartments in Bengaluru is using the App as a test model.

TraceCovid-19

TraceCovid-19 is an app built by a Chennai startup known as MacApp Studio. It is a free application offered to the Government to help trace the location and travel history of individuals. According to MacApp Studio CEO, Suresh Kumar:

“We made both an app for users and analytics dashboard for organizations in record time. Anyone who gets on the App will be able to see in one place, the Covid-19 cases around them, which makes it convenient for them to plan their movement and convenient for the organizations to mark red zones.”

The App can help to trace down the location and travel history of not only Indian nationals but also of foreign citizens. The ap will also aggregate Coronavirus news from official websites in one place.