Working away from the office during the Coronavirus outbreak is a challenging task. Not only you have to complete your job on time, but you also need to switch on to online, offline mode due to internet connectivity issues. The government authorities all over the world are taking necessary measures to contain the Coronavirus Outbreak. Companies are asking their employees to either work from home or work remotely. The set of challenges that you face while working from home is sharing your work with other teammates. Collaborating with your managers and teammates on video calls much more straightforward. In a recent announcement amid Coronavirus outbreak, Jennifer Christine, the Twitter vice president wrote:

“We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times.”

It means all the Twitter employees will work from home. Work from home is a challenging task, and that’s why we mention all the best apps for working from home during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s the list of useful Apps for working from home:

Dropbox

Dropbox is a file hosting service that offers personal cloud, cloud storage, file synchronization, and client software. You can access Dropbox from any device. It has all the features which you need for security purpose while sharing files. These features include access, security, backing up data, sharing, tool availability, and free storage. It is a cloud-based productivity tool where you can store your essential documents, files, and photos. You can share these files with anyone on the cloud. It is one of the best apps for working from home during coronavirus outbreak. It is free, and you can use it by creating an account on it.

Dropbox is available for all devices and platforms including, iPhone, Android devices, blackberry, and iPad. The essential feature of Dropbox is its encryption security. It uses 256-bit AES encryption security to share files. You can store up to 100 GB of your data, documents, and pictures based on pay costs. Another essential feature of Dropbox is that you can access it from anywhere and anytime.

Skype

Skype is the most popular video calling app around the world that specializes in providing video chat and voice conference calls. You can do calls on Skype through mobile devices, computers, tablets, smartwatches, and Xbox One console with the help of the internet. The group calls on skype video call app supports 50 people at one time. This video call app is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and IOS. Other than video calling online, skype uses for sending text messages. Skype to Skype calls are free, but whereas calls to mobiles and landlines are chargeable.

Doodle

Doodle is an ideal app for working from home. The app allows users to invite anyone to participate and get their feedback on your topic or project. Doodle is available for Android and IOS users. The app also schedules meetings that save time and effort. It automatically syncs appointments with the help of the user’s calendar. Most of its services are free, including MeetMe, Doodle Account, Doodle Mobile, and Connect schedules. Some of the chief features of Doodle are User management, SSL Encryption, Custom design and branding, Ad-Free, Native app for iPad and iPhone, and Event schedule. Other features include Glance view, Additional binding information, automatic and manual reminders.

You can also create a premium account to get some enhanced features. In custom branding, you can remove Doodle’s logo and put your company’s logo. The premium account also offers top-notch security features.

Zoom

Zoom is a cloud-based video conferencing software that provides facilities of Video conferencing, chat online meetings and mobile collaboration. Unlike Skype and Hangouts, Zoom can support up to 100 participants at one time on a single screen. Not only this, the zoom video calling app supports up to 49 videos on a single display. If your work from home is temporary, then you can use the free version of Zoom. You can opt for paid levels, which start from $15 per month. It is one of the useful work from home app in 2020.

Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the best apps for working from home during coronavirus outbreak. Having a Google account for accessing drive gives you lots of benefits. These benefits include 15GB of free storage for storing files, pictures, videos, and essential documents. You can collaborate with your teammates and share your documents, files, or spreadsheets. Google Drive helps you make a presentation with docs, sheets and slides app. Not only it helps in sharing documents, but you can also scan with a drive for android.

You can also access Google drive offline. Make available your files offline on the drive so that you can access and view them when your internet service is not available on your pc or mobile.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp uses by billions of users all around the world and can be efficient uses while working from home. WhatsApp helps in smooth connection, easy management, and keeping track of team members. WhatsApp features help in collaborating with your team members while working from home. You can create separate groups for easy and straightforward communication. Add everyone in the same group based on the departments. It will help you keep track of the workflow.

You can also create personal as well as professional or business accounts. To create two accounts, you need to have two phones. Other features, including group voice, calls, enabling end-to-end encryption to make your work simpler.

Google Hangouts

Google Hangouts is one of the best video calling apps available for Windows, Mac, Chrome, Linux, Android, and IOS. It is a communication software that develops by Google. The service of Google Hangouts can be access through Gmail account or Google+ websites. It is a free service through Google’s G Suite software. You can connect with 50 contacts at one time with fantastic audio quality and decent video. There are some features in Google Hangouts that are chargeable, and Google charges $13 for these features. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Google has given free access to these features to its users. So that people can use these useful features while working from home.