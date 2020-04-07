There are many smartphone accessories in the market, which people use fiercely. Bluetooth earphones are quite popular among these accessories. The good thing with them is that Bluetooth earphones are now also getting cheap and their quality is also getting good. The unique thing about these earphones is that you can receive someone’s call without touching the phone, so if you too are thinking of buying Bluetooth earphones or neckband earphone but are unable to decide which one to buy then this news for you is. In this report, we will tell you about some selected earphones, which are worth less than two thousand rupees.

If you are still using the earbuds that come with your phone, then you need an upgrade. With so many wireless earbuds options these days, you can style yourself and get an excellent music experience. We have compiled a list of the best airless Bluetooth earphones in India 2020 based on customer reviews and our market research.

Here is the list of Best Bluetooth Earphones under Rs 2000

Realme Buds Wireless

It is a wireless earphone Bluetooth headset with a mic. It is tuned and adapted by a world-famous DJ Alan Walker and R&D team. Realme Buds Wireless provides deep bass and great sound experience. Its compact design is smooth and light in weight. These Bluetooth wireless earphones are made from premium metal and skin-friendly silica for your comfort. Its unique logo and color make you stand out in the crowd. These Bluetooth earphones are designed for a comfortable fit and come with a highly durable battery. It is one of the Best Bluetooth earphones under Rs 2000.

It comes with ultra-large 11.2 mm bass boost driver and Japan Daikoku technology and has a premium neckband design with a tangled free string. The Bluetooth has a large 110mAh battery and magnetic earbuds with auto and off feature. It comes with a six-month warranty and weighs only 30 grams. It’s in-line remote includes a 3-button and a mic. It allows you to directly control music, phone calls, and voice assistant (Alexa, Google, Siri).

Tagg Inferno Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

This Bluetooth wireless earphones have a simple and smart technology that makes listening enjoyable. It lets you enjoy real wireless HD-sound. Its technology combines with dust, splatter, and resistant design. These wireless earphones bring the beauty of music to your life. This CVC6.0 noise cancellation technology guarantees great music-quality and clear voice calls.

It comes with high fidelity-sound and has Bluetoothv4.1 and EDR 30 feet operating range. The technology comes with CVC 6.0 with full call control. Tagg Inferno Wireless Bluetooth Earphones come with IPX 4 sweatproof-resistance for active use. The device comes with comfortable wireless earbuds that can be used comfortably during gyming, gaming, and running. Its invisible nano-coating technology protects earbuds from stress during fitness workouts. It provides 7 hours of music-play-time, 180 hours of standby time, and 8-9 hours of talk time. Bluetooth comes with a one-year warranty.

Cross Beats Wave Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

It gives you better performance, and you can easily use and connect Bluetooth earphones. The Cross Beats Wave Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Earphones is a comfortable fit for your ears. It comes with Bluetooth 4.1. CSR technology ensures high-fidelity-music and clear speech within 10 meters. It is a smart-technology Bluetooth earphone that believes in greater focus and less noise. It is a perfect and safe fit. These are designs for running, workouts, or just to enjoy your day. These neckband earphones are best to use while listening songs.

It comes with a built-in HD microphone and allows dual pairing. Wireless-earbuds come with IPX7 waterproof technology and uses nano-coating technology that protects wireless-earbuds against sweat. The Bluetooth comes with CVC6.0 noise cancellation and supports the longest running time of up to 9 hours. It has a range of 33 feet and is compatible with all Bluetooth-equipped devices. It is one of the Best Bluetooth earphones under Rs 2000.

PTron Tangent Evo Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

These Bluetooth earphones are designs to give you high fidelity, vibrant, and deep bass to make your music-experience more enjoyable. It allows you to immerse yourself in a pleasant music-world. It is more fast-and-stable, making it suitable for sports, workouts, and regular use. With a bio-fiber blended diaphragm, it gives you a skid-free powerful sound-experience with clear high-definition audio. It can only be done for its outdoor activities such as cycling, jogging, climbing, hiking, gym workouts, yoga, and other sports activities. PTron Tangent Evo Bluetooth is one of the best neckband earphone to use.

It comes with a wireless Bluetooth earphone mic that includes music-and-volume control, two extra-sized earcups. With these Bluetooth earphones, you will never miss a beat or note. You can also roll these Bluetooth earphones in your palm like a ball. It comes with sweat-proof earbud technology, which allows you to enjoy the tune in a stressed sweat. Thus, it extends your music journey almost throughout the day. It is one of the Best Bluetooth earphones under Rs 2000.

Mi Sports Earphones Basic

These Mi earphones are designs with Bluetooth technology that is perfectly fit for your workouts. These wireless Bluetooth earphones come with an IPX4 rating and are water-resistant. Whether it is a gym, swimming, sports, or jogging, these Bluetooth earphones can be your companion. These earbuds provide a battery life of 9 hours and have an ergonomic design. Pump up your workout with these great Bluetooth earphones and feel extra bass like never before.

It provides 9 hours of battery backup and lets you enjoy music and video at one stop and with 10 mm of sound-conductor and high-quality copper-enameled wire. Mi Sports Earphones Basic weighs only 13.6 grams, which makes it ultralight. It comes with a six-month warranty. Sweat and splash-proof feature protect it from rain, sweat, and splatter. Its 360 ° rotatable ear tips hook design provides an adjusted design for a suitable angle.

Sony WI-C300 Wireless in-Ear Headphones

Sony WI-C300 earphones are designs to offer a workout experience with clear sound quality. These wireless earphones have style, design, and technology. Its battery lasts longer and provides 8 hours of battery life. It works on a single charge and enables you to stay connected with friends and family. It uses integrated smartphone compatibility. These wireless earphones allow you to access your smartphone with voice assessment. It is one of the best neckband earphone to use while talking on phone.

It has an in-line mic for hands-free calling and comes with rich bass and significant sound upgrades. Sony WI-C300 Wireless in-Ear Headphones has a 9 mm Neodymium driver unit for powerful sound. It comes with a one-year warranty. The Bluetooth weighs 13.6 grams. Its tangle-free strings are high for traveling, gyming, hiking, and biking. It comes with a built-in mic with voice notifications for incoming calls.

Boat Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth Earphones

They are lightweight in design and bring out your favorite tunes with HD-sound and deep boosted bass. It pairs with Bluetooth 4.1-CSR8635 with 10mm drivers giving excellent output. This ensures crystal-clear wire transmission in true HD-sound.

With 6 hours of playing time, you can spend your day with these Bluetooth earphones. You can listen to music, take calls, and activate a voice-controlled smartphone assistant. Its Bluetooth wireless earbuds protect them from falls.

Digitek DBE005 Wireless Bluetooth Surround Sound Earphones

It is built with 3D dynamic-sound quality to deliver superior-sound and punchy bass. This will be your calling and music partner. With a condenser microphone, it gives a hands-free HD calling experience. It can support all operating-systems, Bluetooth enabled phones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs.

These Bluetooth earphones provide you with wireless-feel-music while you’re driving, doing workouts, or doing any other activity. This allows you to enjoy the world of music. These earphones are perfect for those who enjoy the freedom of movement. It provides immersive and high sound quality with a sound-signature. With the comfort design, this ear canal reduces fatigue and pressure points. It has a stylish design in black. Thus, it provides you with a perfectly balanced audio experience.